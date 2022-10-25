ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Battle of the Panthers sees Elmore County victorious

Jemison High School fell 60-12 to Elmore County High School in the battle of the Panthers, and the regular season finale for both schools on Oct. 28. A fast paced first quarter saw 34 points scored between the two teams. Elmore County struck first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Stephenson to Jabari Murphy on its first offensive play of the game. The lead was doubled less than two minutes later with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
JEMISON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Tigers end season on high note, downs Marbury

Chilton County High School got its fourth win of the 2022 season in its season finale prevailing 31-14 over Marbury High School on Oct. 28. The win matches the Tigers win total from the last two seasons combined. “I am glad to end the season with a win for our...
MARBURY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Verbena explodes for 60 points, shuts out A.L. Johnson

Verbena High School got its eighth win of the season for just the second time since 1997 with a 66-0 thrashing of A.L. Johnson High School on Oct. 28. Verbena was 8-4 in 2015, the only other Red Devils team to compiled an eight-win season the last 25 years. “I...
VERBENA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Isabella heads to playoffs with win over Keith

Isabella High School punctuated its 2022 regular season with a 55-28 win over Keith High School on Oct. 28. The Mustangs were stricken with the flu bug, and that allowed some of the younger players to make an impact. Isabella piled up 360 rushing yards overall. However, some things stayed...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Rebels win inter-county battle over Billingsley

Thorsby High School righted its ship on Oct. 28 with a 42-22 win over Billingsley High School after a loss the week before. Thorsby’s Remington Taylor and Grayson McManus each contributed three touchdowns that helped the Rebels jump out to a 36-0 lead in the game. Taylor punched in...
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Maplesville drops finale to John Carroll

Maplesville High School could not contain a highly potent John Carroll Catholic High School offense in the second half of its 28-12 loss on Oct. 28. While the Red Devils almost matched John Carroll in rushing yards, 255-to-240, it was the 203-to-48 discrepancy in passing yards that contributed to Maplesville’s third loss of the 2022 season.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave. Lee Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence. Elmore County Schools say Jackson’s arrest Thursday is unrelated to the school or the school system. School...
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
MIDFIELD, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Marriages

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 20-26. Thomas Leslie Nichols to Dorothy Savannah Blaze Diaz.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Isabella dedicates new flagpole to IHS veterans

Isabella High School held a dedication ceremony for its new flagpole on Oct. 21 at the Mustang’s football game. The ceremony dedicated the flagpole to all of the former students and graduates of IHS that are presently or have served in the military. The IHS Historical Society and leader...
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible

A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL

