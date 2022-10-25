Jemison High School fell 60-12 to Elmore County High School in the battle of the Panthers, and the regular season finale for both schools on Oct. 28. A fast paced first quarter saw 34 points scored between the two teams. Elmore County struck first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Stephenson to Jabari Murphy on its first offensive play of the game. The lead was doubled less than two minutes later with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.

JEMISON, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO