Clanton Advertiser
Battle of the Panthers sees Elmore County victorious
Jemison High School fell 60-12 to Elmore County High School in the battle of the Panthers, and the regular season finale for both schools on Oct. 28. A fast paced first quarter saw 34 points scored between the two teams. Elmore County struck first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Stephenson to Jabari Murphy on its first offensive play of the game. The lead was doubled less than two minutes later with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Clanton Advertiser
Tigers end season on high note, downs Marbury
Chilton County High School got its fourth win of the 2022 season in its season finale prevailing 31-14 over Marbury High School on Oct. 28. The win matches the Tigers win total from the last two seasons combined. “I am glad to end the season with a win for our...
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena explodes for 60 points, shuts out A.L. Johnson
Verbena High School got its eighth win of the season for just the second time since 1997 with a 66-0 thrashing of A.L. Johnson High School on Oct. 28. Verbena was 8-4 in 2015, the only other Red Devils team to compiled an eight-win season the last 25 years. “I...
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella heads to playoffs with win over Keith
Isabella High School punctuated its 2022 regular season with a 55-28 win over Keith High School on Oct. 28. The Mustangs were stricken with the flu bug, and that allowed some of the younger players to make an impact. Isabella piled up 360 rushing yards overall. However, some things stayed...
Clanton Advertiser
Rebels win inter-county battle over Billingsley
Thorsby High School righted its ship on Oct. 28 with a 42-22 win over Billingsley High School after a loss the week before. Thorsby’s Remington Taylor and Grayson McManus each contributed three touchdowns that helped the Rebels jump out to a 36-0 lead in the game. Taylor punched in...
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville drops finale to John Carroll
Maplesville High School could not contain a highly potent John Carroll Catholic High School offense in the second half of its 28-12 loss on Oct. 28. While the Red Devils almost matched John Carroll in rushing yards, 255-to-240, it was the 203-to-48 discrepancy in passing yards that contributed to Maplesville’s third loss of the 2022 season.
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
WSFA
Holtville Middle School principal placed on leave, later arrested
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The principal at Holtville Middle school is behind bars just days after he was placed on leave. Lee Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree domestic violence. Elmore County Schools say Jackson’s arrest Thursday is unrelated to the school or the school system. School...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Midfield Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:53 a.m. to a call of a traffic accident near Woodward Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a person had been hit by a car and […]
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Oct. 20-26. Thomas Leslie Nichols to Dorothy Savannah Blaze Diaz.
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella dedicates new flagpole to IHS veterans
Isabella High School held a dedication ceremony for its new flagpole on Oct. 21 at the Mustang’s football game. The ceremony dedicated the flagpole to all of the former students and graduates of IHS that are presently or have served in the military. The IHS Historical Society and leader...
WSFA
Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Threat For Tuesday Possible
A storm system is forecast to move across our region on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of its advancing cold front. These storms will pose a threat of damaging. wind gusts and tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a marginal risk of...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
