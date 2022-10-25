Read full article on original website
The Verge
The latest version of Amazon’s orb-like Echo smart speaker is just $49.99 right now
Spooky season may soon be coming to a close, but deals season is still in full swing. First off, you can buy the latest version of the Amazon Echo smart speaker for just $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, or Target. This $50 discount is the lowest price for the fourth generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. While it came out in 2020, and the smaller Echo Dot just got a fifth-gen release, the ponderous Echo just got a handy new feature added via firmware update. Now, if you have an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router you can use the fourth-gen Echo to extend its network.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 at Amazon today
Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.
daystech.org
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ Could Be Bad News for Band Collections
The Apple Watch “Pro” is probably not totally appropriate with current watch bands, in accordance with recent reports. Apple is predicted to announce a brand new, high-end Apple Watch “Pro” mannequin throughout its “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 7. According to a latest...
daystech.org
Samsung just released an incredible privacy feature the iPhone desperately needs
Over the previous a number of variations of iOS, Apple has launched tremendous privacy features that make it more durable for prying eyes to peek at your private knowledge. But when it comes it repairs or service, it’s nonetheless an all-or-nothing situation. Either erase your telephone or hope nobody seems at something.
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
daystech.org
How to dramatically improve the sound from your Pixel 7 for even better musical enjoyment
I like music. In reality, it is a uncommon event that I’m not listening to something as I work, train, and simply usually at all times have some type of music enjoying. The factor is, telephones by no means actually have the most effective sound. It would not matter how a lot an organization brags about its onboard sound processors and audio system, telephones all sound like telephones.
daystech.org
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
A WiFi 6E-compatible router from Google has been lengthy awaited, and it’s lastly right here. It’s right here at a worth that’s a lot lower than the competitors. For instance, the eero 6E is priced at $299 for a similar single-pack that Google is charging $199. And that’s truly the least costly competitor for Google. So it is a massive deal.
Phone Arena
The Pixel 7 series helps Google set a new record for the Pixel brand
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro certainly have had their share of bugs. And the latest Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 update has made the under-display fingerprint sensor tentative again. Still, there are many Pixel buyers out there who are willing to give Google a second chance to see what it could do with the time to design an improved Tensor 2 chip, add an improved biometric scanner, and a modem that actually locks onto a signal.
daystech.org
Tech Tuesday: Apple updates IOS, Ikea smart home, flying car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tech professional Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to interrupt down all the most recent tech headlines. Smart dwelling gadgets have gotten the norm for American households, and now a serious furnishings chain desires a reduce of the motion. Meanwhile, Apple continues to roll out some...
Best cheap Android tablet 2022
The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TechRadar
Samsung won't do what it takes to beat the iPhone
A few months before I was recruited to work for Samsung as an internal phone reviewer, I tweeted “One day I’m going to get a job at Samsung and work my way up until I fire everyone involved with TouchWiz.” TouchWiz was Samsung’s user interface for the touchscreen feature phones that came before the Android-based Galaxy devices. It was horrendous.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
techunwrapped.com
The Galaxy Fold will no longer receive new versions of Android, end clap for Samsung’s first foldable
Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold will no longer receive major Android updates. The Korean giant’s first foldable device will receive patches and security updates for at least another year. On the other hand, it will never go under Android 13, not through Samsung’s One UI 5.0 overlay anyway.
makeuseof.com
How to Screen Mirror Windows 11 to a Samsung Smart TV
Windows 11 uses Miracast for wireless projection. You can use it to share your PC screen with a larger audience by projecting it to your smart TV. Most smart TVs, including your Samsung smart TV, support wireless projection via Miracast, known as Smart View in modern Samsung multimedia devices. Here...
Android Headlines
Mysterious Google Pixel G10 Phone Spotted
The Google Pixel 6a in Pixel 7 phones are the search giant’s current devices. We’re not expecting new devices until the Pixel 7a, (but you can actually subscribe to it on Amazon.) So, this is why it’s a bit odd that there is a mysterious Pixel G10 phone apparently in the works.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
