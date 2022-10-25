ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
daystech.org

Samsung just released an incredible privacy feature the iPhone desperately needs

Over the previous a number of variations of iOS, Apple has launched tremendous privacy features that make it more durable for prying eyes to peek at your private knowledge. But when it comes it repairs or service, it’s nonetheless an all-or-nothing situation. Either erase your telephone or hope nobody seems at something.
BGR.com

Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C

We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
TechSpot

Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C

What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Android Headlines

Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20

Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
daystech.org

Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac

At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
daystech.org

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 To Offer A 20% Performance Boost: Tipster

According to Yogesh Brar, a tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will supply “around 20% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1”. He additionally talked about that the general effectivity numbers are related. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is tipped to supply a 20% efficiency increase. The...
daystech.org

Apple Watch ‘Pro’ Could Be Bad News for Band Collections

The Apple Watch “Pro” is probably not totally appropriate with current watch bands, in accordance with recent reports. Apple is predicted to announce a brand new, high-end Apple Watch “Pro” mannequin throughout its “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 7. According to a latest...
Phone Arena

This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow

After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
pocketnow.com

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer can go from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes

Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.
ZDNet

Protect your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with our pick of the best cases

What do you prioritize after you purchase the newest iPhone? You probably want to protect your investment with the best iPhone case: One that's slim, durable, and maybe even good for the planet. Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?. Here are...
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Android Police

The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget

OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
Android Police

Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far

The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
Android Authority

Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400

The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.

