daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
daystech.org
Samsung just released an incredible privacy feature the iPhone desperately needs
Over the previous a number of variations of iOS, Apple has launched tremendous privacy features that make it more durable for prying eyes to peek at your private knowledge. But when it comes it repairs or service, it’s nonetheless an all-or-nothing situation. Either erase your telephone or hope nobody seems at something.
Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C
We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
daystech.org
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 To Offer A 20% Performance Boost: Tipster
According to Yogesh Brar, a tipster, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will supply “around 20% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1”. He additionally talked about that the general effectivity numbers are related. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is tipped to supply a 20% efficiency increase. The...
daystech.org
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ Could Be Bad News for Band Collections
The Apple Watch “Pro” is probably not totally appropriate with current watch bands, in accordance with recent reports. Apple is predicted to announce a brand new, high-end Apple Watch “Pro” mannequin throughout its “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 7. According to a latest...
Phone Arena
This is Motorola's next big Edge phone for the US... with a stylus in tow
After placing nearly all of its eggs in the Moto G basket for a couple of years and managing to boost its overall smartphone shipments both around the world and in the crucial US market primarily thanks to the success of this mid-range product lineup, Motorola appears to be focusing more and more on the Edge family these days.
pocketnow.com
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer can go from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes
Xiaomi unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which is essentially the same phone as the simultaneously unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The main reason the Redmi Note 12 Explorer is making headlines isn’t due to its massive 200MP primary camera sensor, but because it’s the first device to support the new 210W Xiaomi proprietary charging technology, which allows the device to top up in just 9 minutes.
ZDNet
Protect your iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with our pick of the best cases
What do you prioritize after you purchase the newest iPhone? You probably want to protect your investment with the best iPhone case: One that's slim, durable, and maybe even good for the planet. Also: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is the newest iPhone worth the upgrade?. Here are...
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 just got schooled by the Motorola Razr
Foldable phone fans now have a much more appealing choice
The OnePlus Nord N300 wants to maximize your smartphone budget
OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.
Motorola Razr 2022: Everything we know so far
The biggest name in foldables has been Samsung for the last few years. While rivals have appeared in China and, to a lesser extent, throughout Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Z series has run the table for years, offering generation after generation of improvements and refined designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones aren't the only folding clamshells you'll find available throughout much of the world. Motorola has made two folding phones, and its third-gen model was released early in China.
techunwrapped.com
The Galaxy Fold will no longer receive new versions of Android, end clap for Samsung’s first foldable
Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Fold will no longer receive major Android updates. The Korean giant’s first foldable device will receive patches and security updates for at least another year. On the other hand, it will never go under Android 13, not through Samsung’s One UI 5.0 overlay anyway.
Android Authority
Redmi Note 12 series launched: 200MP camera, 210W charging for under $400
The three phones share the same processor and screen, but differ in a number of ways. Xiaomi‘s Redmi Note series has traditionally been the company’s most popular smartphone series, offering great value for money in the budget segment. Now, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 series in China.
