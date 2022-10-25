OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.

3 DAYS AGO