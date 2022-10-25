Announced in 2015, the Magic Mouse 2 has been hailed as a “beautiful mess” by critics and followers alike. While the mouse appears to be like glossy and has multi-touch controls, the way in which you cost the gadget is a bit odd. One wants to really flip the mouse over to cost it, making it unusable whereas powering up. Apple may have added the port on the entrance of the Magic Mouse 2; as a substitute, the charging port is tucked into the bottom of the gadget. It’s puzzling to see Apple nonetheless proceed to help and ship the Magic Mouse 2 with the iMac M1.

9 HOURS AGO