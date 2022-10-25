Read full article on original website
Related
Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C
We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
daystech.org
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ Could Be Bad News for Band Collections
The Apple Watch “Pro” is probably not totally appropriate with current watch bands, in accordance with recent reports. Apple is predicted to announce a brand new, high-end Apple Watch “Pro” mannequin throughout its “Far out” event on Wednesday, September 7. According to a latest...
daystech.org
Samsung just released an incredible privacy feature the iPhone desperately needs
Over the previous a number of variations of iOS, Apple has launched tremendous privacy features that make it more durable for prying eyes to peek at your private knowledge. But when it comes it repairs or service, it’s nonetheless an all-or-nothing situation. Either erase your telephone or hope nobody seems at something.
Business Insider
iPhone 14 Pro review: A noticeable upgrade with smart enhancements for a familiar but refined premium experience
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max include the biggest upgrades and new features in years. At the same time, the experience is not dramatically different from previous models. Between the Dynamic Island and new 48-megapixel...
daystech.org
The App Store is now harming the iPhone experience
For higher or worse, Apple’s App Store has been the envy of rival cell corporations for over a decade. Having launched in 2008 with a library of 500 downloadable apps and video games, Steve Jobs’ groundbreaking digital market has since expanded to inventory virtually two million titles, and undeniably performed a pivotal position in establishing a completely new business (affectionately dubbed ‘the app economy’) that employs hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
ZDNet
Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
Phone Arena
For the first time, Apple confirms that an iPhone with USB-C is indeed coming
Well, we guess that soon we will be holding iPhones with USB-C ports instead of the legendary Lightning. For the first time, Apple officially confirmed that an iPhone with USB-C is indeed coming. At a Wall Street Journal event, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated that despite...
daystech.org
Tech Tuesday: Apple updates IOS, Ikea smart home, flying car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tech professional Greg Nibler joined AM Extra to interrupt down all the most recent tech headlines. Smart dwelling gadgets have gotten the norm for American households, and now a serious furnishings chain desires a reduce of the motion. Meanwhile, Apple continues to roll out some...
daystech.org
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
A WiFi 6E-compatible router from Google has been lengthy awaited, and it’s lastly right here. It’s right here at a worth that’s a lot lower than the competitors. For instance, the eero 6E is priced at $299 for a similar single-pack that Google is charging $199. And that’s truly the least costly competitor for Google. So it is a massive deal.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
The iPhone 14 Plus launched final month as a extra reasonably priced different to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This telephone mainly changed the ‘Mini’ telephone from final 12 months. It is large, nevertheless it’s inferior to the ‘Pro Max’ mannequin. That being mentioned, this telephone has the identical base price ticket as Google’s flagship handset, which is why we’ll evaluate them on this article. We’ll evaluate the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Digital Trends
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut
Bose is one of those old-school audio companies that’s been around for ages and knows what it’s doing, and is often in the same league as Sony, which often comes at a premium. Take the latest QuietComfort 45, one of Bose’s top-end consumer headphones, which usually goes for $329 but is discounted at Amazon to just $250. That makes the QuietComfort 45 cheaper than Sony’s Sony WH-1000XM4, and while they may not be at the exact same level, it’s still a great deal if you need high-end headphones on a budget. Of course, there’s also the WH-1000XM5, but that was released a year later, so it is not a direct competitor to the QC45 if you want the best that Sony has to offer.
daystech.org
Nintendo’s retro controllers now work on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac
At WWDC 2022 earlier this 12 months, Apple announced a bunch of gaming enhancements rolling out with iOS 16, together with assist for Nintendo’s Joy-Con and Pro controllers. Now, you will additionally have the ability to use Nintendo’s modernized retro gamepads along with your iPhones, iPads, Mac computer systems and even Apple TVs. Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has discovered that iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1 helps Nintendo’s SNES-style Switch controllers, a contemporary model of their basic counterparts with wi-fi connection and a USB-C port for charging.
Apple Insider
Greg Joswiak confirms iPhone's future move to USB-C
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing confirms that Apple will swap out the Lightning connector for USB-C to comply with EU regulations. Greg Joswiak, known as "Joz," spoke at the Wall Street Journal's Tech...
daystech.org
Despite ‘lackluster’ iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
As the world’s most populous nation and the only largest smartphone market, China has captured a big chunk of Apple’s non-domestic promoting, distribution, and even production focus in the previous few years. While the world’s quantity two handset vendor hasn’t managed to attain and retain the same place...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates
Samsung is rolling out new Android 13 beta updates to the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. This is the second beta release for the former and the third for the latter. The company has already rolled out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to the Galaxy S22 series.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad becomes China's latest sub-US$160 Android tablet
Android Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. Redmi's eponymous Pad started out in Europe, and has now also made it to China as part of the major product event of today (October 27, 2022). Thanks to this timing, not to mention its OEM's imminent annual 11.11 price-drop announcements, it has launched as a particularly affordable new Android tablet in its latest market.
daystech.org
Anti-trust cases against Google, how regulator decided fine
Over two weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined Google twice — for abusing its dominant place out there with its Android cellular working system (OS) and for anti-competitive insurance policies in its in-app billing and fee processing. Apart from levying a complete high-quality of over Rs 2,000 crore, the anti-trust physique has issued a slew of instructions that would influence Google’s enterprise.
daystech.org
Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a
The Pixel 6a is arguably top-of-the-line smartphones you may get underneath $500. In truth, on the time of writing this text, the telephone is discounted from $449 to $299, which is an incredible deal. Those of you who’re nonetheless utilizing the Pixel 4a are most likely considering of upgrading. That’s why, on this article, we’ll examine the Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 4a. Just to be clear, this can be a 4G variant of the Pixel 4a we’re speaking about, the smaller mannequin.
Comments / 0