Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
WRAL
Foodie News: Cape Fear Seafood to open third area location
RALEIGH, N.C. — Owners of the two Raleigh locations of the wildly successful Cape Fear Seafood Company, Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, announced that they will open a third Triangle-area location up in Wake Forest next spring. The newest spot will be in the Wheat Field Shopping Center at 3612 Rogers Branch Road. They are shooting for an April/May opening. In the meantime, visit either of their other Triangle-area locations at Village District here or North Raleigh here. Cape Fear was originally opened in the Wilmington area by founder Evans Trawick, where they also have three locations. Congrats to Eddie, Matt and their entire team!
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Community gathers at Dix Park for a Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, who was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
WRAL
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue.
WRAL
Seniors savor $30M renovation at Durham housing complex
Community leaders and residents celebrated the new look of the JJ Henderson senior apartments.
WRAL
As shooting suspect begins rehab, Hedingham neighbors wait for healing
Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. Reporter: Joe FisherPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene
This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
WRAL
Durham cold case: Police announce key clue, hoping community will bring answers
A Durham murder case from 2020 has gone cold. However, investigators have a key clue to share with the public - in hopes people in the community can help heat up the trail.
WRAL
Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham
One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
WRAL
One killed in pedesterian crash in Durham
A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Erwin Road and Cameron Boulevard. The person died from their injuries.
WRAL
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
WRAL
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night in east Raleigh, police said. The crash happened on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Authorities took the pedestrian to the hospital. Around 10:15, police confirmed...
WRAL
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles near Duke University in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed on Thursday night in Durham after being hit by two vehicles. Durham police said the man was hit by an SUV in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard, prompting him to fall into the westbound lane, where he was hit again by a sedan.
WRAL
After multiple student deaths by suicide, NC State announces 'Wellness Day' to help with mental health
The chancellor for North Carolina State University has announced a Wellness Day on Thursday, Nov. 3 in response to three student deaths by suicide this semester. No classes, assignments or exams are expected on that day.
WRAL
Top 25 grocery deals this week (Oct. 26-Nov. 1): Produce, chicken, ground beef, snow crab clusters, pizza, chips
Check out the list of the top 25 grocery deals from the ads here in the Triangle this week!. These deals are valid for participating Raleigh, NC area locations from Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2022 unless indicated below. Produce. * McIntosh Apples: $.79/lb in tote at Lidl. * Green grapes: $0.95/lb...
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI after multi-county chase ends in crash on I-40
MEBANE, N.C. — A police chase that went through multiple counties ended in Mebane and closed part of Interstate 40 on Thursday. Police and law enforcement gathered along I-40 near Exit 157 during rush hour traffic, with several NC Highway Patrol vehicles surrounding a Kia Soul that looked to have damage on its side panel.
WRAL
Multi-county chase comes to a stop along I-40/I-85 in Mebane
State troopers surrounded a vehicle in the middle of I-40 on Thursday afternoon during rush hour traffic at the end of a multi-county chase.
