Questions Veterans Should Ask About Medicare

(NewsUSA)

- The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period is underway, running from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Whether you are new to Medicare or are re-evaluating your options for a health care plan, navigating the abundance of choices can feel overwhelming. This is especially true for Veterans who also may be covered by other government-sponsored benefits, like those offered by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), depending on their time in service and disability rating. With there being so many options to choose from, the biggest challenge is often knowing where to begin.

To select the best plan for your health needs, it’s important that all Medicare eligible individuals, including Veterans, conduct a personal needs assessment. To start, consider your unique needs, such as:

• What health coverage will I need in 2023? Medicare Advantage plans often offer all-in-one features for beneficiaries to receive dental, vision and hearing all in one plan, in addition to other benefits such as access to urgent care and prescription drugs. Also consider if you may need to see a specialist or have a surgery planned so you can ensure your preferred doctor is in network.

• What additional benefits would I use? Plans with additional benefits that support mental health services, increase access to fitness programs, or even transportation services to doctor appointments can help Veterans maintain their health. There are also plans that can provide allowances for eligible members to help pay for healthy foods, rent and utilities, pet supplies and more.

• How can my VA benefits work with a Medicare Advantage plan? Although VA and Medicare Advantage benefits do not coordinate coverage, they work alongside one another. Veterans can enroll into any MA plan, but Humana has designed some plans with Veterans in mind, like the Humana Honor plan. Humana Honor Plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and they provide coverage that can complement healthcare benefits from the VA. All Humana Medicare Advantage plans are recommended by USAA

If you are eligible for Medicare, take the time to evaluate your options to find the one that best fits your health needs. While these questions can serve as a starting point for Veterans to identify plans that will best suit their needs, there are additional resources available. Medicare.gov allows you to compare plans and estimate costs based on what a typical enrollee experiences.

Additionally, you can visit www.Humana.com/Medicare/Veterans or call toll-free 1-888-372-2614, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week, to speak to Humana licensed sales agents. In addition, current Humana members can call toll-free 1-888-372-2614, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week to speak with Customer Care specialists that are Veterans themselves and have collaborated with USAA to receive special training to serve the unique healthcare needs of Veterans. H

umana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, PPO SNP, and PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on plan renewal. The Humana Honor plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and veterans should consider all their health plan options. USAA and the USAA logo are registered trademarks of the United Services Automobile Association. All rights reserved. USAA means United Services Automobile Association and its affiliates. Use of the term “member” or “membership” refers to membership in USAA Membership Services and does not convey any legal or ownership rights in USAA. Restrictions apply and are subject to change.