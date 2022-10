ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That’s nice,” Dvorak said. “I’ve been close a couple times but it’s kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 27 MINUTES AGO