WGAL
Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development to undergo major expansion
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's only facility for long-term rehabilitation of children with special needs is getting a big upgrade. The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month to kick off a multi-million expansion project. "Schreiber has been in Lancaster County for 86 years....
WGAL
Lancaster County teenager leads volunteer effort benefiting various groups
WGAL is introducing you to this year's 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being honored for their service to their community. A high school senior from Lancaster County is the driving force behind the volunteer efforts of a group of young athletes. Thanks to him his team comes together to benefit groups all over the area.
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
WGAL
Two Susquehanna Valley students injured in van crash
Two students from the Susquehanna Valley were involved in a crash that involved multiple vans on Thursday morning in Indiana. Students from Cornwall-Lebanon School District in Lebanon County were traveling to an FFA convention in Indianapolis when the crash occurred. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened along I-465...
WGAL
Mammograms can save lives
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms can lead to the early detection of breast cancer, and ultimately save lives. A Franklin County woman regrets not getting hers, and she wants others to know why. Patti Sechrist is undergoing targeted therapy at WellSpan Health for stage four metastatic breast cancer,...
WGAL
Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
WGAL
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
WGAL
Overnight barn fire in Lancaster County
Crews have cleared the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. They were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 A.M. and spent about three hours on the scene. There are no reports of injuries.
WGAL
Remains of man last seen in 2015 found in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The remains of a man last seen seven years ago were found Wednesday in Cumberland County. "The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office was notified by the East Pennsboro Police Dept. on 10/26/2022 at approx. 12:00 Hrs of the finding of Human Remains," the coroner's office said in a statement.
WGAL
Route 222 near Gouglersville reopens after crash
MOHNTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 222 in Berks County reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. Video above: Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. The northbound lanes of Route 222 had been shut down between the Gouglersville and Mohnton exits. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS:...
WGAL
Police looking for man in connection with Amber Alert in Harrisburg, PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children early Thursday morning, prompting a Pennsylvania Amber Alert. Kenneth Smiley, 39, is currently on the loose. Police released the following description. Height: 5 feet, 5 inches. Weight: 180 pounds. Hair: Black. Eyes: Brown. Clothing:...
WGAL
Crash closes Interstate 83 North in York County
An overnight crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 83 North in York County. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. and has closed the Interstate between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). No word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
WGAL
Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
WGAL
Repairs on Dauphin County bridge
A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front...
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
WGAL
Missing Chester County girl found safe, Pennsylvania State police say
Pennsylvania State Police say a missing Chester County girl has been found safe. The Amber Alert for Zoe Moss, 6, has been canceled. Downingtown police said her mother, Venessa Gutshall, has also been located. Investigators said Gutshall abducted the girl Tuesday evening in Downingtown. Police did not say where Moss...
WGAL
Interstate 83 reopens in York County after being shut down for nearly 6 hours
Interstate 83 was shut down for nearly six hours on Friday morning in southern York County. Video above: I-83 at a standstill. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. and closed the northbound lanes of I-83 between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). There were also spillover delays...
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after three-vehicle crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a work van were involved in the crash between Hill Street and the West Hempfield Township line. One person was taken...
WGAL
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
