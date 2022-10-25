ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development to undergo major expansion

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County's only facility for long-term rehabilitation of children with special needs is getting a big upgrade. The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development held a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month to kick off a multi-million expansion project. "Schreiber has been in Lancaster County for 86 years....
WGAL

Two Susquehanna Valley students injured in van crash

Two students from the Susquehanna Valley were involved in a crash that involved multiple vans on Thursday morning in Indiana. Students from Cornwall-Lebanon School District in Lebanon County were traveling to an FFA convention in Indianapolis when the crash occurred. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened along I-465...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGAL

Mammograms can save lives

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms can lead to the early detection of breast cancer, and ultimately save lives. A Franklin County woman regrets not getting hers, and she wants others to know why. Patti Sechrist is undergoing targeted therapy at WellSpan Health for stage four metastatic breast cancer,...
WGAL

Fire destroys barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 a.m. and spent about three hours on the scene. WGAL video from the scene shows that the barn...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Overnight barn fire in Lancaster County

Crews have cleared the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a barn in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. They were called to the area of South Belmont and Strasburg Roads around 2:20 A.M. and spent about three hours on the scene. There are no reports of injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 222 near Gouglersville reopens after crash

MOHNTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 222 in Berks County reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. Video above: Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. The northbound lanes of Route 222 had been shut down between the Gouglersville and Mohnton exits. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS:...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police looking for man in connection with Amber Alert in Harrisburg, PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children early Thursday morning, prompting a Pennsylvania Amber Alert. Kenneth Smiley, 39, is currently on the loose. Police released the following description. Height: 5 feet, 5 inches. Weight: 180 pounds. Hair: Black. Eyes: Brown. Clothing:...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash closes Interstate 83 North in York County

An overnight crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 83 North in York County. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 A.M. and has closed the Interstate between exit 10 (Loganville) and exit 14 (Leader Heights). No word on how long the northbound lanes will be closed.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man 'spit on' in road rage incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On Thursday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department in Dauphin County received a report of a road rage incident in the area of S. Mountain Road and Allentown Blvd. Following a police investigation, officers determined a road rage incident occurred when a white male,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Repairs on Dauphin County bridge

A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after three-vehicle crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer, a dump truck and a work van were involved in the crash between Hill Street and the West Hempfield Township line. One person was taken...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital

Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

