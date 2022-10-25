Read full article on original website
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials - From air dates to David Tennant’s return and Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who debut, here's what we know so far
Doctor Who's BBC centenary special delivered quite the twist as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than David Tennant. But what does it mean for the Fourteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and new Who star Ncuti Gatwa? To partially quote Gatwa's Doctor, here's everything we know about "what the hell is going on here".
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker meets classic Doctors including Peter Davison and Colin Baker in last episode
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who featured surprise cameos from a number of the show’s former stars.The Broadchurch actor bowed out as the Doctor during Sunday night’s special “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.In the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor faces off against her nemesis The Master (Sacha Dhawan) once again, who has brought the Daleks and Cybermen together to defeat the Doctor.The Master makes the Doctor take part in a “forced regeneration”, in which he regenerates into her body and is able to control the Tardis.On the brink of her...
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 5) trailer, release date
At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay is written by Steven Molaro, Jeremy Howe and Yael Glouberman, from a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Nick Bakay.
Death in Paradise season 12 adds This Is England star to cast
Death in Paradise season 12 has added even more names to its already bumper-packed cast. The BBC One drama, which is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, will mostly likely be back on our screens in January – and they may need a bigger island. Joining...
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Jessica Raine cuts a glamorous figure in a glitzy red dress as she joins smart Peter Capaldi at The Devil's Hour premiere
Jessica Raine cut a glamorous figure as she attended The Devil's Hour premiere in London on Tuesday night. The English actress, 40, was the epitome of sophistication in a glitzy red midi dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras. She was joined by actor Peter Capaldi, 64,...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
BBC acquires the tantalising new mystery horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for BBC iPlayer and BBC One
Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise. — Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition. From Warner...
Is The Conners Gonna Kill Off [Spoiler]?
The Conners may be saying goodbye to a beloved character before season’s end. The synopsis for the Roseanne spinoff’s Thanksgiving episode reveals that trouble-making family matriarch Beverly (played by Estelle Parsons) is unwell. More specifically, “Jackie must come to terms with her mother becoming ill.” The episode is slated to air Wednesday, Nov. 16 (ABC, 8/7c) — just four days shy of Parsons’ 95th birthday. Executive producer Bruce Helford previously told TVLine that he was hoping to have Parsons back for Season 5. “We’re cautiously optimistic that Estelle will be returning,” he said in September. “We’ve got a couple of important episodes...
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
The Internet Can't Stop Talking About How Zanab Deserves Better Than Cole In "Love Is Blind"
"I’m not understanding how Cole can go around telling everyone that he’s not physically attracted to Zanab with a straight face. It’s disrespectful."
‘Servant’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date on Apple TV+ — Watch First Teaser (VIDEO)
Fans of M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy series Servant will be happy to hear the final season officially has a premiere date!. Season 4 of the Apple TV+ thriller kicks off on Friday, January 13. Those looking to binge the full 10-episode final season will have to wait until March 17 though, as only the first episode will be released on January 13, with another episode being released weekly after that.
