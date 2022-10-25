NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region late in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO