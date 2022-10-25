ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Governors race debate recap

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin faced off in their only scheduled debate ahead of Election Day. The two sparred over a wide range of topics, from public safety to the economy to abortion rights. New York Governors race debate recap. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin faced...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NY, NJ officials commemorate 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy

Nearly 10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated the tri-state area, bombarding people's homes, businesses and everyday routines. NY, NJ officials commemorate 10th anniversary of …. Nearly 10 years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated the tri-state area, bombarding people's homes, businesses and everyday routines. Man accused of hijacking, crashing MTA bus had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Breaking down the governor's race debate between Hochul, Zeldin

Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State New York joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to break down the previous night's debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin. Breaking down the governor’s race debate between …. Reporter Jeff Coltin of City & State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Covering Sandy, town to town on Long Island

PIX11's Mary Murphy looks back at her coverage of Superstorm Sandy's destruction on Long Island, 10 years later. PIX11's Mary Murphy looks back at her coverage of Superstorm Sandy's destruction on Long Island, 10 years later. Menopause symptoms. Women's health specialist Dr. Kavita Desai explains the menopause symptoms you should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jill Biden to appear with embattled Rep. Maloney in New York

First lady Jill Biden will campaign on Sunday alongside Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the head of House Democrats’ campaign arm who is in a tough reelection fight. Biden will travel to New York for a series of events to support Democratic candidates and the state Democratic Party, the White House announced Thursday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Concussion concerns

The rising trend of concussions on the football field is raising questions about the safety of contract sports. A pediatric neurologist has advice for worried parents. The rising trend of concussions on the football field is raising questions about the safety of contract sports. A pediatric neurologist has advice for worried parents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Companies to start charging for COVID vaccine

Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic. Pfizer said each jab will cost up to $130 without insurance once its government contract expires. It is part of growing trend toward the private market handling the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost to economy: report

Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found. Outdoor dining on car-free NYC streets big boost …. Restaurants and bars on car-free strongly outperformed those on nearby “control” streets that maintained vehicular traffic, the report found....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sunshine returns: Mild, dry weather ahead

Thursday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move into the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with highs in the mid-60s. Thursday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will move into the region. Temperatures will be closer to seasonable with highs in the mid-60s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY, NJ weather forecast: Cloudy and chilly, but a warmer weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will pass to the north of the area as a weak disturbance will drift through the region Friday. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. Winds from the north will keep Canadian air over the area. The high will be 56 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
Gloomy, overcast day with chance of afternoon rain

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region late in the day as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and drizzle. Temperatures will once again be well above average with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE

