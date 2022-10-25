ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again

Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
FOX Sports

49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8

After seven weeks, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with the NFC West lead at 4-3. Primarily, quarterback Geno Smith and an incredibly productive rookie class have fueled the team's success. Meanwhile, stopping the run has been a problem ... And here comes Saquon Barkley. Seattle has allowed the third-most rushing...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Sean McVay Shares What Rams Missed Most From Van Jefferson

The bye week came at the perfect time for a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team. The Rams have been missing several key rotation players due to injury, but following their bye they will finally get some reinforcements. Chief among them is Van Jefferson, who has yet to play in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Kyle Shanahan on Jason Verrett timeline, Christian McCaffrey’s readiness; John Lynch on Mike McGlinchey scrutiny

The San Francisco 49ers have officially listed Jason Verrett as "questionable" for Sunday's NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, the team activated the cornerback off the physically unable to perform list. Verrett was limited in the three practices this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WNCT

Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Bay Area

Why Christian McCaffrey Has ‘Chip on Shoulder' After 49ers-Panthers Trade

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers pulled off the blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey last week because the organization felt he could be a difference-maker. The 49ers sent second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with the idea that McCaffrey can help them get to the top of the NFL world.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Rob Manfred Says He’s Not Confident A’s Will Remain in Oakland

View the original article to see embedded media. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Saturday that he’s “no longer optimistic” that the A’s will remain in Oakland, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “I think the mayor in...
OAKLAND, CA

