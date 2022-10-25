Read full article on original website
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
NFL Week 8 picks: New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks predictions | Will Brian Daboll improve to 7-1?
When team schedules were released in mid-May, it’s safe to assume that the NFL Network and ESPN did not spend a lot of time talking about the Week 8 matchup that pitted the Giants against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Giants, of course, had been a team buried under...
Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Clear Message on Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made an interesting comment Thursday when referencing newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey. According to David Lombardi, Garoppolo, instead of detailing McCaffrey's skillset as a runner, compared him to a quarterback in terms of how ...
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again
Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
FOX Sports
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
49ers Defensive Coordinator Has High Praise For Los Angeles Rams Star
After a record-breaking 2021 season, NFL defenses are still trying to figure out how to contain Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. While speaking to the media today, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the 2022 Rams' offense remains "the Cooper Kupp ...
Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Expected to Play, per Report
Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy appears to be healthy enough to suit-up on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Yardbarker
Giants at Seahawks: 'Most Explosive Test' vs. Saquon Barkley In Week 8
After seven weeks, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves with the NFC West lead at 4-3. Primarily, quarterback Geno Smith and an incredibly productive rookie class have fueled the team's success. Meanwhile, stopping the run has been a problem ... And here comes Saquon Barkley. Seattle has allowed the third-most rushing...
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares What Rams Missed Most From Van Jefferson
The bye week came at the perfect time for a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team. The Rams have been missing several key rotation players due to injury, but following their bye they will finally get some reinforcements. Chief among them is Van Jefferson, who has yet to play in the...
Zach Charbonnet bulldozes Stanford's Rose Bowl winning streak in dominant UCLA win
Zach Charbonnet was too much for Stanford to handle, rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns in No. 12 UCLA's 38-13 victory at the Rose Bowl.
49ers Notebook: Kyle Shanahan on Jason Verrett timeline, Christian McCaffrey’s readiness; John Lynch on Mike McGlinchey scrutiny
The San Francisco 49ers have officially listed Jason Verrett as "questionable" for Sunday's NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, the team activated the cornerback off the physically unable to perform list. Verrett was limited in the three practices this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked...
Pistons draw Warriors amid 5-game losing skid
The optimism surrounding the Detroit Pistons entering this season has been tempered by an early five-game losing streak. In order
Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. […]
NBC Bay Area
Why Christian McCaffrey Has ‘Chip on Shoulder' After 49ers-Panthers Trade
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers pulled off the blockbuster trade for Christian McCaffrey last week because the organization felt he could be a difference-maker. The 49ers sent second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Carolina Panthers with the idea that McCaffrey can help them get to the top of the NFL world.
Clayton News Daily
Rob Manfred Says He’s Not Confident A’s Will Remain in Oakland
View the original article to see embedded media. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Saturday that he’s “no longer optimistic” that the A’s will remain in Oakland, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “I think the mayor in...
