Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

2 DAYS AGO