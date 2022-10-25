Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Hundreds party up Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Spooky Blast family event
BRISTOL – Hundreds spent an evening filled with music, games, candy and costumes at the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Spooky Blast Halloween Party Saturday evening. “This is really the first year to bring everybody back into the building post-covid and get everybody back in the swing of life and fun,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Tamara Carlson.
Bristol Press
New England Carousel Museum's largest fundraiser, the ACE Gala, returns
BRISTOL – The New England Carousel Museum’s largest fundraiser, the ACE Gala, will return this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. with an eye for all things spy-related and to look forward to the introduction of new educational programs. Inspired by the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie...
Bristol Press
Shepard Meadows to showcase veterans programs at Open House
BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center is offering a "Veterans Day Open House" on Nov. 12, offering visitors the chance to meet their therapy horses and learn about their equine assisted therapy programs for veterans. The Open House will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Equestrian...
Bristol Press
St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol will release series of videos to inform public of how they operate
BRISTOL – Through the assistance of funding from the Main Street Community Foundation and creative skills of Productions for Change, St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol will soon be releasing a series of videos online in order to better inform the public of how the organization operates and its mission.
Bristol Press
Weekend papers delivered Monday due to printer issue; E-Edition available this weekend
BRISTOL -- Due to a printer issue, Saturday and Sunday’s Bristol Press will be delivered Monday. The E-Edition will be available for everyone this weekend.
Bristol Press
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location which will offer a space for classrooms and workshops. Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has moved from 21 Whiting St. to 13 Whiting St. Having originally opened in 2020, owner Melody Santos has grown her shop to double the original size in the new location.
Bristol Press
Carol Helen Clark Morrison
Carol Helen Clark Morrison, 63, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Dec. 25, 1958, in Southington. She attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She spent the majority of her career as a manager at Cigna.
Bristol Press
Aroma Joe's is helping fundraise for the families of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Aroma Joe’s is helping fundraise for the families of the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Aroma Joe’s, located at 1235 Farmington Ave. is donating 100% of proceeds from their “AJ’s Rush” energy drinks sold on Nov. 1 to the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed on Oct. 12.
Bristol Press
Community could hit $1 million mark in donations for families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – The story of two Bristol police officers being savagely gunned down earlier this month has touched the hearts of those wealthy enough to make a five-figure donation just as much as it has for someone down to their last dollar. The outpouring of support from those not...
Bristol Press
Kenneth "Pops" Stephen Lavore
Kenneth “Pops” Stephen Lavore, 73, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Hartford. He was the son of the late Stephen and Florence (Kleister) Lavore of Plainville. He served in the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Stoddard during the Vietnam War. He would always laugh telling the story of how he wandered around for three days aboard an aircraft carrier looking for his rack while jumping ships to his assignment.
Bristol Press
Subcommittee to be formed to decide on permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – It has never been a question if the two fallen officers killed earlier this month – the first killed in the line of duty in Bristol since 1944 – will have a memorial in the city to honor their memory. That has always been certain....
Bristol Press
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
Bristol Press
Grandpa Munster visits The Witch's Dungeon
PLAINVILLE – Actor Dan Roebuck, who recently portrayed Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” on Netflix, stopped in to The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum on Thursday to show his support and meet fans. Roebuck referred to the museum at 103 E. Main St....
Bristol Press
Central loses to Middletown, ensures first losing season since 2013
MIDDLETOWN – Bristol Central’s defensive struggles continued Friday night as the Rams dropped their fifth straight game 34-20. Although there were some bright spots on offense, the Rams were again burned by the big play, giving up three touchdowns of ten yards or more. “I think we are...
Bristol Press
PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa
I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eastern Qualifies for Class L State Tournament with win over Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD - The Bristol Eastern Lancers (5-7-3) are making their way back to the Class L state tournament after officially qualifying with their 6-1 win over Wethersfield (3-11-1) on Thursday afternoon. The Lancers defeated the Eagles 6-1 Thursday afternoon. Bristol Eastern coach Bill Sweet said he is happy for what...
Bristol Press
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
Bristol Press
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
