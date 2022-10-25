ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Hundreds party up Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Spooky Blast family event

BRISTOL – Hundreds spent an evening filled with music, games, candy and costumes at the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Spooky Blast Halloween Party Saturday evening. “This is really the first year to bring everybody back into the building post-covid and get everybody back in the swing of life and fun,” said Boys & Girls Club CEO Tamara Carlson.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

New England Carousel Museum's largest fundraiser, the ACE Gala, returns

BRISTOL – The New England Carousel Museum’s largest fundraiser, the ACE Gala, will return this Saturday starting at 7 p.m. with an eye for all things spy-related and to look forward to the introduction of new educational programs. Inspired by the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Shepard Meadows to showcase veterans programs at Open House

BRISTOL – Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center is offering a "Veterans Day Open House" on Nov. 12, offering visitors the chance to meet their therapy horses and learn about their equine assisted therapy programs for veterans. The Open House will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Equestrian...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location

PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location which will offer a space for classrooms and workshops. Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has moved from 21 Whiting St. to 13 Whiting St. Having originally opened in 2020, owner Melody Santos has grown her shop to double the original size in the new location.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Carol Helen Clark Morrison

Carol Helen Clark Morrison, 63, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, from complications of pulmonary hypertension. She was born on Dec. 25, 1958, in Southington. She attended local schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School. She spent the majority of her career as a manager at Cigna.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Aroma Joe's is helping fundraise for the families of fallen officers

BRISTOL – Aroma Joe’s is helping fundraise for the families of the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Aroma Joe’s, located at 1235 Farmington Ave. is donating 100% of proceeds from their “AJ’s Rush” energy drinks sold on Nov. 1 to the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were killed on Oct. 12.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Kenneth "Pops" Stephen Lavore

Kenneth “Pops” Stephen Lavore, 73, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. He was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in Hartford. He was the son of the late Stephen and Florence (Kleister) Lavore of Plainville. He served in the United States Navy, proudly serving aboard the USS Stoddard during the Vietnam War. He would always laugh telling the story of how he wandered around for three days aboard an aircraft carrier looking for his rack while jumping ships to his assignment.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Grandpa Munster visits The Witch's Dungeon

PLAINVILLE – Actor Dan Roebuck, who recently portrayed Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” on Netflix, stopped in to The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum on Thursday to show his support and meet fans. Roebuck referred to the museum at 103 E. Main St....
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Central loses to Middletown, ensures first losing season since 2013

MIDDLETOWN – Bristol Central’s defensive struggles continued Friday night as the Rams dropped their fifth straight game 34-20. Although there were some bright spots on offense, the Rams were again burned by the big play, giving up three touchdowns of ten yards or more. “I think we are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa

I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert canceled for Southington man

SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy