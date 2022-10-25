Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange Middle is first school in Essex to attain River-Friendly Certification
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange–Maplewood School District announced Oct. 27 that South Orange Middle School received River-Friendly Certification through a partnership with Rahway River Watershed Association. The River-Friendly School Program helps teachers, students and school leaders reduce water pollution while creating new teaching opportunities, enhancing wildlife...
essexnewsdaily.com
OctoberFeast is again a smash hit in Glen Ridge
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Eighteen local restaurateurs bearing trays of food, bottles of brew, et cetera, visited the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge this past Monday, Oct. 24, to provide sustenance for the annual OctoberFeast hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge. The restaurateurs set up in the first-floor ballroom, with a majority of those in attendance standing nearby, taking samples of everything within easy reach. Seating, a distance from the food but a more refined experience altogether, was in a small room across a hallway whose walls were lined with raffle items. It was the seventh annual feast in 10 years for the club; the event had been put on hiatus due to COVID-19.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS cross-country teams give good efforts at county meet
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships on Friday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Kaitlyn Adams finished in ninth place out of 119 runners in a time of 21 minutes, 14.40 seconds in the 5,000-meter race to lead the Bloomfield girls team. Olivia Adams was 35th in 22:54.30, Audrey McLaughlin was 48th in 23:32.60, Sophie Harrison was 67th in 24.55.90, Kate Matulac was 73rd in 25:27.10, Emily Cayanan was 80th in 26:31.80, and Flavia Capet was 98th in 28:42.90.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield erects monument to its fallen officers
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety dedicated a memorial on Friday, Oct. 21, for two Bloomfield police officers who died while on active duty, though more than a century apart. Located in front of police headquarters on Municipal Plaza, the upright monument is inscribed with the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College announce merger plans
BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — Bloomfield College and Montclair State University announced on Oct. 26 that the presidents of each institution have been authorized by their boards of trustees to sign an agreement and plan of merger. This document sets forth the terms and conditions under which the two institutions will merge, and advances plans to create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes second at Essex County meet
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in second place out of 16 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. Junior Mae Dowling finished in second place out of 119 runners to lead Columbia. She was...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS Senior Night honors football, marching band and cheer
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Senior Night for football, marching band and cheer was held Oct. 21 prior to the start of the West Orange vs. Irvington game. Graduating seniors and their families were recognized for their commitment and dedication to their teams during their high school years. All sports teams hold a Senior Night toward the end of their season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete at Essex County meet
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School cross-country teams competed at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21. The boys were led by Craig Stites, who finished in 65th place out of 153 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 41.80 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS football team falls to Montclair
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team fell at Montclair, 21-7, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record on the season. The Cougars will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex Photo Club to hear presentation on mushrooms and fungi
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Attendees will listen to a presentation on photographing mushrooms and fungi from Megan Madden, who has worked on assignments for Belgian Boys, Healthline and Milk Bar food products, as well as Facebook and Instagram. She is an art director, photographer and stop motion animator. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, is a published author and has in-depth knowledge of fungi in Vermont.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County honors two Italian Americans as Stars of Essex County
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2022 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Friday, Oct. 21, in the Essex County Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building in Newark. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Ralph A. LaRossa, president and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., and Kristen Gengaro, president of CDM New York, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County. The honor recognizes them for their commitment to improving the lives of all residents and their community involvement.
essexnewsdaily.com
Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team excels at Holy Trinity Invitational
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — With nearly perfect attendance, the Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country team had the best performance of its season at the 20th annual Holy Trinity School Cross Country Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 23. An unusual format pitted single-grade runners against one another, rather than the usual two-grade format.
essexnewsdaily.com
Oct. 19 fire destroys four homes on Amherst Street in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Oct. 19, a fire damaged multiple buildings on Amherst Street near Central Avenue in East Orange. According to East Orange public information officer Connie Jackson, the four-alarm fire broke out at approximately 4:18 a.m. at 135 Amherst St. and quickly spread to three neighboring houses: 131, 137 and 139 Amherst St.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams enjoy county success
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams ran at the Essex County championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark. In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in fourth place and were led by senior TJ Sparno, who finished in eighth place in 17:19.90.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Middlesex
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Middlesex, 34-14, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at Middlesex in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state consolation game. Glen Ridge jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. David Kelly...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bianca Morrison
Bianca Morrison, 87 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday October 22, 2022, in Bloomfield, NJ. Born in Pietrasanta, Italy, and lived most of her life in Bloomfield, NJ, Bianca was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family.
essexnewsdaily.com
41 fugitives arrested in Essex County warrant sweep
NEWARK, NJ — On Oct. 24, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced the capture of 41 fugitives wanted for outstanding arrest warrants in Essex County. The fugitives were arrested on felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, and 12 have alleged gang affiliations.
Comments / 0