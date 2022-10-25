This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Eighteen local restaurateurs bearing trays of food, bottles of brew, et cetera, visited the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge this past Monday, Oct. 24, to provide sustenance for the annual OctoberFeast hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Glen Ridge. The restaurateurs set up in the first-floor ballroom, with a majority of those in attendance standing nearby, taking samples of everything within easy reach. Seating, a distance from the food but a more refined experience altogether, was in a small room across a hallway whose walls were lined with raffle items. It was the seventh annual feast in 10 years for the club; the event had been put on hiatus due to COVID-19.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO