Crime, partisanship likely to be main factors deciding Harris County judge’s race

TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
One-on-one with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of hotly contested election
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated fight to keep her seat. She's faced criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration. But the one-term incumbent stands behind her record and her staff. "Under my leadership, you no longer have developers...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
defendernetwork.com
Local leaders call Sec of State ‘inspectors’ voter suppression
Houston and Harris County leaders have collaboratively called a recent move by Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott an attempt to suppress votes. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest metropolitan area.
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
thekatynews.com
NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs
The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
kurv.com
Race For Harris County Judge Is Too Close To Call
With early voting underway, the race for Harris County Judge is neck-and-neck. A new Hobby School of Public Affairs poll show Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo with 45-percent support, and Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer taking the lead at 47-percent. Eight percent of voters are still undecided. Rice University political science professor...
Harris Co. administrator shows decrease in crime but not the full picture, 13 Investigates uncovers
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told 13 Investigates the overall downward trend is something to be optimistic about but explains these numbers are only a macro look at what's going on in our county.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
Houston Press
What to Expect for Voters at Fort Bend County's Early Voting Polling Locations
Voters flocked to Fort Bend County polling locations between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday to cast their ballots in early voting. The county saw an average of 700 voters showing up per hour until 3 p.m., then had a sudden rush at 5 p.m. before closing.
Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side. Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston. “We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo...
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is filing a complaint against the state this week alleging that his office is being defunded nearly $989,000.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident as new poll shows she trails challenger
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. After the taping of this program, a new poll released by...
Houston Chronicle
Harris County forced to adopt 'no new budget' policy after hamstrung Commissioners Court ends pivotal session without vote
Harris County Commissioners Court adjourned Tuesday afternoon unable to pass a new tax rate or county budget for fiscal year 2023, a result that all but guarantees the county will be compelled to adopt the previous year's policies. The five-member body has been unable to vote to approve a proposed...
fox26houston.com
6 criminal court judges up for re-election that have been featured the most in Breaking Bond reports
HOUSTON - On Tuesday afternoon, relatives of people killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders, free from jail on multiple felony bonds, denounced current democratic criminal district court judges. "You can't hold them accountable the only thing you can do is vote them out of office," said Chuck...
