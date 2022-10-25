A Centerville, Tennessee native, Joseph Shipp recently returned to Tennessee after six years in the San Francisco area. He’s an artist who creates in different mediums, including photography, graphic design and making music. Shipp and his wife moved to East Nashville to start a family and this new album, Free, For A While explores some of what he was feeling upon returning to find so much change and how being a new dad, being in a familiar yet completely new setting resulted in this eleven song collection, co-produced with Grammy nominated Andrew Sovine (Ashley McBryde). I’ve played a couple of tracks already on The Local Brew Hour, listen for more after this week’s Halloween episode.

