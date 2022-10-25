Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both picks...
Falcons Sign CB Cornell Armstrong to Active Roster; A Starter vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons have had extensive injuries in the secondary, with cornerback Casey Hayward being placed on injured reserve and fellow corners A.J. Terrell and Dee Alford battling through their own ailments. As a result of their absences in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Falcons relied heavily on...
Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Tweets That He Wants to Be Released
Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has yet to play in a game this season, and it appears that is not sitting well with him. The veteran running back took to Twitter to express his desire for the team to cut him and make him a free agent. “Sure would like...
Lions’ TJ Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors Ahead of Deadline
With the trade deadline next Tuesday, players on losing teams are questioning whether they will get moved by next week. That is the case in Detroit, where the Lions are 1–5 entering this weekend. As a result, TJ Hockenson, who is under contract through 2023, is one player whose...
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Packers Top Receiver Allen Lazard Out Sunday vs. Bills
An extremely tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers won’t get any easier on Sunday, when Green Bay travels to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. On Friday, the Packers announced that Rodgers will be without his top pass catcher, wide receiver Allen Lazard, to add to the adversity that the team has faced during its recent three-game slide.
Zac Taylor Says Bengals Won’t Put Ja’Marr Chase on IR
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced the team is not placing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve, per The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. On Friday, the team revealed that Chase has been dealing with a hip injury that will force him to miss time. For now, Chase...
Report: KSU QB Adrian Martinez a Game-Time Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is considered a “true game-time decision” for this afternoon’s Top 25 matchup against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Martinez has been nursing a leg injury this week in practice after he...
