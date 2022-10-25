Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Related
Valley Breeze
Patricia A. Lamothe – North Smithfield
Patricia A. (Grady) Lamothe, 92, of North Smitfield, died Oct. 26, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of the late Francis D. Lamothe, to whom she was married 44 years. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Stacia (Kaffel) Grady. She grew up in Woonsocket, then resided in Bellingham for 45 years. In 1997, she moved to North Smithfield to live with her daughter, Joanne, and her husband, Paul.
Valley Breeze
Nancy Cardone – North Smithfield
Nancy Cardone, 94, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2022, at the Friendly Home. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusepina (Guglieimo) Calise. She was the wife of the late Jerry Cardone Sr. for 61 years.
Valley Breeze
Byron J Hall – Portsmouth
Byron J Hall, age 94, of Portsmouth, R.I., passed peacefully on Oct. 19, 2022, at his home with family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Nancy (Bissell) Hall, and his four children: Gail, Byron “Skip” and wife, Leslie; Mark; and Laurie Berry and husband, Mark. He was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as “Gummy.”
Valley Breeze
Claudette Lilliette Chicoine – Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Claudette Lilliette Chicoine, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022. Claudette was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Theodora and Joseph Cloutier. After graduating from St. Clare High School, she joined Blackstone Valley Gas and Electric where she met her husband, Francis Chicoine. They married on Oct. 16, 1954, and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary a few short weeks ago.
Valley Breeze
Catherine A. Clarke – Cumberland
Catherine A. Clarke, 67, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor, Bristol. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles Andre and Therese (Houde) Viau. She resided in Coventry for the past year, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.
Valley Breeze
Macksoud: Lincoln is fortunate to have Russo and Ogni
I would like to give my highest endorsement of District 1 Councilman Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr. and District 2 Councilman Bruce Ogni. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with these gentlemen for quite a few years, and I hope to be able to continue to work with them in 2023 and 2024.
Valley Breeze
Johnston defends her reputation
I am a lifelong resident, homeowner, taxpayer and 28-year employee. I currently serve as Woonsocket’s deputy finance director/controller. I have given a lifetime of service to my community, currently on the Autumnfest Committee. Public service is not glamorous, but I have committed to the city due to my love...
Valley Breeze
Studley, St. Ann volunteers honored for service
WOONSOCKET – Every year, the Vocational Service Award is presented to an individual, business, or a member of the Woonsocket Rotary who exemplifies outstanding commitment to his or her business and profession over a significant number of years, leaving a lasting improvement on the community they have served. Jeff...
Valley Breeze
Our Saviour Parish to hold dinner for veterans
WOONSOCKET – Our Saviour Parish, 500 Smithfield Road, is sponsoring a free pasta and meatball dinner for veterans in the church hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. Any veteran who plans on attending is asked to call Ed Nawrocki at 401-658-2174, or Gerry Ethier at 401-487-4887, or email eddietrout@aol.com or gnethier@cox.net, by Oct. 29.
Valley Breeze
WHS Class of 1962 will reunite Nov. 5
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year reunion on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at La Familia Restaurant, 1666 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event will include a buffet lunch, cash bar and group photo. The cost is $45.
Valley Breeze
New BSA Venture Crew hold open house on Saturday
LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Crew will have an open house on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Friends of the Blackstone, 100 New River Road, Manville. This BSA Venture Crew is open to all youth between 14 through 20 years of age. The crew’s activities are focused on canoeing, hiking, camping, biking and skiing/snowboarding, to name a few, say the organizers.
Valley Breeze
St. Agatha Senior Group lists winners
WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha’s Senior Citizens Group announces that membership dues for 2023 will start to be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Anyone 55 years and older is welcomed to join. Cost is $5. Monthly Club is $12. The group is sponsoring a trip to Encore Boston Harbor...
Valley Breeze
Weekly Story Times offered at Lincoln Library
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is currently offering three weekly story time programs. Registration opens one week prior to each session and space is limited, therefore only one adult can accompany children in the Program Room.
Valley Breeze
Sevigny: What’s your “why,” Clifford?
What’s your why? We all have that question to answer. What’s the reasons for what drives us to do the things we do? Why do we go to work? Why do we choose the professions we do? Why do we love and hurt the ones closest to us? Why do we make the choices we make? We all have a why ...
Valley Breeze
Ogni tackles trucking problem
LINCOLN – Due to redistricting, Lincoln Councilman Bruce Ogni is now representing Quinnville as part of District 2. “While walking Quinnville, I heard from many residents that speeding and large trucks traveling on.
Valley Breeze
Reservations available for Blackstone Valley Explorer
CENTRAL FALLS – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is now accepting reservations for programs aboard the Blackstone Valley Explorer riverboat. The 40-passenger tour boat will bring passengers on a 50-min guided journey that uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about the interesting landscape, enjoy a chance glimpse at the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area, and discover why this geography attracted settlers and industries to the Blackstone Valley.
Valley Breeze
CHS Class of 1987 reunion Nov. 25
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High School Class of 1987 will celebrate its 35th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 25, at The Last Resort, 325 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, from 7 to midnight. Cost to attend is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln officers save residents from fire
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Police Department is commending three of its officers for their life-saving actions during a fire earlier this month. On Oct. 10, Lincoln’s Sgt. Brendan Legare and Officers Patrick Tordoya and Steven Bradley responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a six-unit apartment building on School Street.
Comments / 0