Tyla

Christmas 2022: The best gifts to buy your loved ones this year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it would be if we didn’t have the looming pressure of having to buy the perfect gift. The festive season is just around the corner, and with two months to go there’s no better time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
SheKnows

Macy’s Has the Most Stunning Collection of Holiday Ornaments & Tons of Pieces Are Already on Sale for Under $5

There are some things in this world you can never have too many of: good friends, nice underwear, hours to sleep … and Christmas ornaments. Marie Kondo might argue with us on the last one, but we stand by it. We need the sentimental ones that remind us of special moments over the years, the trendy ones that celebrate when sloths and llamas were everywhere, DIY creations made by kids or young-at-heart adults, and the sparkly ones that reflect the string lights on the Christmas tree so that it seems like our home is vibrating with holiday magic. No matter...
rsvplive.ie

Dunnes Stores have the cosiest festive bedding from €18

Halloween may not yet be over, but Christmas is also on the way! And so our thoughts turn to creating a cosy home for the festive period. A simple yet effective way to do it is a change of bedspread, which can completely change the feel of your space. If...
The Independent

The Body Shop’s Christmas gift collection review: Pick up a scented present with prices starting at £5

Christmas is just around the corner, and we’re counting down the days by shopping for advent calendars packed with beauty, food and drink treats. It’s the perfect chance to treat a loved one or yourself, and big-name brands such as Lego, Jo Malone, John Lewis, Missoma, Cult Beauty, Aldi and Charlotte Tilbury are all serving up impressive festive offerings.Speaking of popular high-street stalwarts, here at IndyBest, we’ve been impressed by The Body Shop’s advent calendar selection for the second year running, noting the range of cult classic picks included alongside sustainably focused repurposable packaging. Our interest has been piqued once...
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two reveals she is REFUSING to buy Christmas presents for her family because it is 'too stressful' amid cost-of-living crisis - while her children will receive 'second hand' gifts

A British mother has revealed how she will save thousands of pounds this Christmas – by refusing to buy people presents. Heidi Ondrak, 51, from Plymouth, used to splash out over £1,000 during the festive period but this year, as the cost of living crisis rages on, has decided to ditch the shopping altogether.
The Independent

13 best Christmas gifts for grandma that she will adore – from jewellery to treat-filled hampers

Whether she’s a glamorous grandma or a no-nonsense nan, Christmas is the perfect time to spoil her with a special present.When finding the best and most thoughtful gift to buy for your grandma this year, you may want to side step any predictable presents and instead focus on what she really loves doing – whether that be pursuing hands-on hobbies, keeping up with the latest shows and series or listening to her all-time favourite songs and artists. Most of all, think about what she likes to do to relax and what would truly spoil her. Does she love to pamper...
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
housebeautiful.com

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Has Amazing Deals on Christmas Decorations

Before we know it, the time for decking the halls will be upon us. Whether you're the type to put up your Christmas tree the day after Halloween or wait until Christmas Eve, Wayfair's Way Day sale — happening this week on Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 — is filled with deals on Christmas decorations that will have you thinking ahead to your festive decorating plans.
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...

