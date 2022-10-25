Read full article on original website
Record number of South Carolinians cast ballots on first day
And now, the state just wrapped up its first week of the two-week early voting period.
Skirmish at Caine Creek this Weekend in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Skirmish at Cain Creek Lancaster County this Weekend Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th. This is a Living History Encampment and Skirmish Reenactment that depicts what takes place during the War between the states. Camps open at 10 AM with the Skirmish...
CT Kirk Book Signing – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not an easy conversation to have, but educator CT Kirk is talking about it and is having a book signing for his new book Why Me? Boys are Molested Too. Kirk says it took him 27 years to get the strength...
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
Rock Hill City Council votes to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The City of Rock Hill is warning—watch your speed!. The city council has unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. It comes after residents living in these areas complained that people were flying down their...
Grant Surprise Lands at Central Child Development Center
ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – Several Rock Hill School District teachers received a treat ahead of Halloween when the Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation made rounds at different schools this past Thursday fulfilling wishes of teachers. The Foundation granted nearly $60,000 and CN2 was there to capture one...
Paid Parental Leave for Rock Hill Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Paid Parental Leave for Employees – The announcement made on social media will impact 2,400employees in the Rock Hill Schools. The pilot program was approved by the Board of Trustees and it will provide new mothers six weeks paid leave and the co-parent with two weeks paid leave.
New Indy’s Response to Claims of Catawba River Contamination
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New Indy Paper Mill in York County is responding to claims that its facility is leaking cancer-causing pollution into the Catawba River. A report is claiming cancer causing Die-oxin, as well as other pollutants, are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are threatening a lawsuit and demanding the mill to clean it up,
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
Concerns for the Catawba River Creates New Claims Against New Indy
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New allegations are rising against the New Indy Paper Mill claiming that cancer causing pollution is being released into the Catawba River from the plant. Residents are demanding the mill to clean it up and threatening a lawsuit. According to a letter from Motley...
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
$500K for Fairfield County downtown revitalization
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
