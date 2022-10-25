ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Hatrick
4d ago

We are one of the highest voter turnout States in the country, You can get an absentee ballot virtually just upon request! This is only another way to potentially cheat, Vote No on early voting!🤔

Reply
3
Related
Eyewitness News

Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - It has been a decade since superstorm sandy ripped through the Caribbean. Before slamming into neighboring states, Connecticut was also hit on the coast. State officials looked at the challenges ahead for our shoreline. Climate change was one of them that increased the intensity of storms. Senator Blumenthal stated a new Amtrak bridge could help our environment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Stefanowksi corrects comments on abortion

Dan Haar joins Channel 3 to talk about the race for congress in the fifth district. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eyewitness News

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in CT

(WFSB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery. CT Lottery reported that a single ticket matched the five white balls. The ticket did not match the Powerball and Power Play. Wednesday’s numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and the Powerball was...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy