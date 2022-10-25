Dan Haar joins Channel 3 to talk about the race for congress in the fifth district. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO