PORTLAND, Ore. — Not a day goes by that Janicey Navarro Barajas does not think about her older sister, Evelin Navarro Barajas. "Even if I'm just driving I look up in the sky and just think of her," Janicey said. "Any moment of the day. You almost feel guilty you're here and she's not here. That her life was robbed."

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO