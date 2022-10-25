Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
DualSense Edge controller: Sony announces outlandish pricing and release date for premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller
Sony has provided more details about the DualSense Edge, a wireless controller that it previewed in August. While Sony will open pre-orders on October 25, the company will not start shipping units until January 26, 2023. Additionally, Sony stresses that the DualSense Edge will only be available while stocks last, implying a limited run of sorts.
techeblog.com
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console Now Available for $399.99 Shipped by Invitation
Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console is slimmer than the disc version, and it’s now available for $399.99 shipped by invitation. You’ll still be able to harness the power of a semi-custom AMD CPU, GPU and SSD, complete with an integrated I/O that lets you maximize play sessions with near instant load times. Product page.
Save a whopping £400 on a Sony A80J 55in OLED TV
If you’re looking to upgrade your TV setup to a 4K OLED display, Sony may just have the deal for you, with one of its entry-level sets. The Sony Bravia A80J 55in is currently at its biggest discount ever, with a massive saving of £400, bringing the display’s price down to less than £1,000 for the first time. The A80J is packed with plenty of features to make the most of its crisp display, with a cognitive processor XR, which supposedly uses AI to replicate the way humans see and hear. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning...
Android Headlines
The Turtle Beach Atom Controller Is Built For Compact Cloud Gaming
Turtle Beach has a new controller available for mobile gamers called the Atom, and it’s built for compact cloud gaming and mobile gaming experiences. Spotted by Windows Central, Turtle Beach officially announced the Atom controller earlier this month. And it’s already available to purchase (pre-orders only for now) for the very common price of $99.99.
The Verge
Sony’s DualSense Edge PS5 controller is available for preorder
Sony’s DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PS5 is now available for preorder from the PlayStation Direct website ahead of its January 26th release. The controller is loaded with additional features you won’t find on the standard DualSense, like replaceable joysticks and two back buttons. But it costs $199.99, which is nearly three times the cost of a standard DualSense controller.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
Best Buy Black Friday deals — best sales right now on TVs, laptops and more
Best Buy is starting its Black Friday deals earlier this year — here are the biggest savings from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances.
The Verge
Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off
It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
The 10 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart, Target and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones, headphones, appliances, laptops, computers, tablets,...
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday offers on consoles, games and bundles
Cyber Monday is finally here, acting as the finale to the Black Friday bargain bonanza. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. And this year the Cyber Monday online sales are just as impressive.So far the sales have included deals across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories were hugely popular, as always, and while we expected interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the...
The best wireless mouse in 2022
Whether you're setting up a home office or upgrading your everyday carry, here are our picks for the best wireless mouse on the market.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy Launches Early Black Friday Sale: Shop The Best Tech Deals from Samsung, Apple, LG and More
Best Buy is getting a head start on the holiday savings today with a Black Friday sale on all of the best tech. They are among the first retailers to launch its Black Friday deals for 2022, offering significant savings from smart home tech and appliances to TVs, tablets, laptops, and more.
9to5Mac
More Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
One unexpected bonus from yesterday’s updates is that more Nintendo game controllers can now be used with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV …. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith demonstrated using the Nintendo Online classic controller with Apple TV, and MacStories confirmed that the Nintendo 64 controller also works. The same is likely true of the NES and Sega Genesis controllers, but these are as yet unconfirmed.
CNET
The xScreen Is Ideal for Portable Gaming on Your Xbox Series S
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. The Nintendo Switch isn't the only option out there for portable gaming. Upspec Gaming's xScreen is a clip-on monitor for the Xbox Series S -- and as someone who routinely travels with a full game console in my backpack, I can attest that it's a total game-changer.
These big deals on 4K gaming TVs have me checking the calendar to see if it's Black Friday
These big deals on 4K gaming TVs have me checking the calendar to see if it's Black Friday.
