Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
Related
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
firstsportz.com
“Heartbreaking!” High School QB from Orlando dies in a crash as he attempted to help a car that was stuck on the side of the road
In devastating news coming from Orlando, Florida, an 18-year-old high school quarterback has been reportedly been killed this Sunday when he was helping a motorist stuck by the road. Another car crashed into his truck when he stopped to help the aforementioned stuck driver. At the scene of the collision...
fox35orlando.com
Orange County homeowner shoots and kills intruder, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday. This happened on Ponderosa Drive northeast of the Orlando airport around 4 a.m. According to Orange County deputies, the homeowner shot a person during an...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash
A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
Deltona woman worried growing hole on property could lead to more flooding
DELTONA, Fla. — A homeowner in Deltona is concerned about how much property she’s lost due to flooding. A hole in her yard has grown in the past two weeks, and now it’s covered with water. When the homeowner, Tracy Barbour, went to the city for help,...
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area.
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: An odd combination
Residential burglary. A new residential build was broken into on President Lane over the Oct. 14-16 weekend. The home is a new construction home, and when an employee returned on Monday Oct. 17 to check on the build, they discovered the sliding back door ajar, according to the incident report.
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along a busy roadway in Seminole County Thursday morning. According to FHP, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Markham Woods Road just south of E.E. Williamson Road just before 2 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Pine Hills residents say car accidents causing power outages, difficulty accessing businesses
ORLANDO, Fla. — People who live near Pine Hills said they’re taking a risk every time drivers buckle up and hit the road. Residents say they’ve lost power and access to their businesses because of the continuous crashes and accidents, and that this is a major safety issue that is being ignored.
WESH
Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
Comments / 0