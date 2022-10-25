ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orange County homeowner shoots and kills intruder, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after an argument reportedly ended with one person shooting another in an Orange County neighborhood on Thursday. This happened on Ponderosa Drive northeast of the Orlando airport around 4 a.m. According to Orange County deputies, the homeowner shot a person during an...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist dies at scene of crash

A Lake County motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning in Seminole County. The 51-year-old Sorrento man was riding a 2022 Honda CMX1100D motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. at Markham Woods Road at EE Williamson Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a raised curb, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was thrown from the motorcycle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: An odd combination

Residential burglary. A new residential build was broken into on President Lane over the Oct. 14-16 weekend. The home is a new construction home, and when an employee returned on Monday Oct. 17 to check on the build, they discovered the sliding back door ajar, according to the incident report.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Beachside residents in Volusia County concerned by erosion

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It has been a month since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida with wind and relentless rain that destroyed homes and businesses. The storm badly battered our coast. Some owners of homes and condominiums in Volusia County are in very vulnerable positions. “We could not see...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy