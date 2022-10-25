Read full article on original website
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
JEFFERSON CITY − The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30. Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been...
Developers plan to open $300 million family resort and entertainment district in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH - The City of Osage Beach announced Thursday its plans for a new $300 million family resort and entertainment district. SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development are working together on this project, according to a press release. "People are in a leisure state of mind when they're down there...
Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 29
Here are all the events happening around mid-Missouri this Halloween!. Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Here are all the scores and highlights from your favorite teams as the opening round of districts kicked off yesterday night!. Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to...
One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat
JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse
KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
Two in custody after assault takes place during child custody exchange
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are in custody after an alleged assault took place during a child custody exchange Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said the assault took place just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive. A 911 caller said a female suspect...
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias blows out Liberty in double digit playoff win
Helias QB Drew Miller sets the Crusaders single season record for completions and passing yards. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Second-seeded Helias moved onto the semifinal round of the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 tournament.
Dunn's four touchdowns power Battle past Capital City in district quarterfinals
Nearly two months ago, Capital City paid a visit to Columbia and beat Battle, sending the Spartans to the second of three straight losses to start the season. Battle flipped the script Friday, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Cole Camp defeats Harrisburg in district quarterfinals
Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28. The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it...
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone beats Eldon 38-6
Southern Boone blows out Eldon 38-6 to advance to the Class 3 District 5 semifinals. The Eagles will face the #1 seed in Moberly.
Capital City football builds into a contender
JEFFERSON CITY - A brand new stadium isn't the only thing that Capital City football is building. The Capital City Cavaliers, after consecutive one-win seasons in their first two seasons as a program, leaped to 7-2 in 2022, something that head coach Joe Collier says was not easy. "It takes...
HIGHLIGHTS: Fayette blows out Russellville 46-8
The 5-4 Falcons came into this matchup with intensity, as they outplayed 8-1 Russellville on both sides of the ball and cruised to victory. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Fayette came in as the seventh seed, taking...
Helias softball falls in state championship; Marceline advances to Class 2 final
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield. The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. After Helias got one run back,...
South Callaway defeats Tipton with late-minute stand
Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball. The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin...
HIGHLIGHTS: Cole Camp surges past Harrisburg, 55-28
Bluebirds quarterback Ethan Shearer capped off a back-and-forth first half with his third touchdown of the game, enough momentum to spark a second half surge that advances Cole Camp to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals. The Bulldogs offense made a ton of plays, including two touchdown passes from quarterback Trace Combs, to keep up with a strong Cole Camp effort.
'Ready to go': Mid-Missouri football Week 10 playoffs preview
Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.
Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon
The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game. At the beginning of the game, the Southern Boone defense stopped Eldon...
