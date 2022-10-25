ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

KOMU

Law enforcement agencies provide safety tips ahead of busy Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA- The District hosted its annual Halloweenie celebration, beginning the Halloween weekend in Columbia. City Hall and local Columbia businesses handed out candy and held games for people passing by. City Hall staff reported 2,044 attendees, the most they have had for this event. Last year's event had 500 attendees.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 29

Here are all the events happening around mid-Missouri this Halloween!. Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Here are all the scores and highlights from your favorite teams as the opening round of districts kicked off yesterday night!. Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

One Jefferson City couple is changing the meaning of trick or treat

JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween. It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois. "He [Harold] was standing next to this...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

California man identified as victim in Kearney deadly bridge collapse

KEARNEY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office has identified the construction worker who was killed in a bridge collapse in Kearney on Wednesday. Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, Missouri, has been identified as the victim. Contractors were pouring concrete on the Shady Grove Bridge at Northeast 148th Street when...
KEARNEY, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Helias blows out Liberty in double digit playoff win

Helias QB Drew Miller sets the Crusaders single season record for completions and passing yards. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Second-seeded Helias moved onto the semifinal round of the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 tournament.
KOMU

Cole Camp defeats Harrisburg in district quarterfinals

Third-seeded Cole Camp hosted sixth-seeded Harrisburg the MSHSAA Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals Friday. This matchup of 7-2 teams was a highly entertaining affair that went back and forth, but ended up in favor of Cole Camp by a score of 55-28. The Bluebirds got the home crowd into it...
COLE CAMP, MO
KOMU

Capital City football builds into a contender

JEFFERSON CITY - A brand new stadium isn't the only thing that Capital City football is building. The Capital City Cavaliers, after consecutive one-win seasons in their first two seasons as a program, leaped to 7-2 in 2022, something that head coach Joe Collier says was not easy. "It takes...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Fayette blows out Russellville 46-8

The 5-4 Falcons came into this matchup with intensity, as they outplayed 8-1 Russellville on both sides of the ball and cruised to victory. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Fayette came in as the seventh seed, taking...
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

South Callaway defeats Tipton with late-minute stand

Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball. The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin...
TIPTON, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Cole Camp surges past Harrisburg, 55-28

Bluebirds quarterback Ethan Shearer capped off a back-and-forth first half with his third touchdown of the game, enough momentum to spark a second half surge that advances Cole Camp to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals. The Bulldogs offense made a ton of plays, including two touchdown passes from quarterback Trace Combs, to keep up with a strong Cole Camp effort.
COLE CAMP, MO
KOMU

'Ready to go': Mid-Missouri football Week 10 playoffs preview

Cole Camp flew under the radar for nearly the entire first half of the regular season, quietly winning its first six games. Not a powerhouse by any means, the Bluebirds (7-2) have been impressive and looks to make noise as the third seed in the Class 1 District 5 playoffs.
COLE CAMP, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon

The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game. At the beginning of the game, the Southern Boone defense stopped Eldon...
ELDON, MO

