ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
News 4 Buffalo

‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the team, though in what can best be described as a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. “Ask me in a couple of weeks because I don’t even know yet,” Hyde said, when asked to describe his role. “I’m […]
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
atozsports.com

How a Bills victory would forever change Josh Allen’s legacy

First off, wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Just needed to get that out of the way to begin with. However, others have noted one particular statistic that fares well for Buffalo. The Bills, and Josh Allen, have been dominating the NFL this season. In fact, Allen has been the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now

LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings

1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning. 2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): The Packers should consider staying home. 3. Chiefs (5-2; No. 3): When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports

DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
GREEN BAY, WI
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8

As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Buffalo Sabres May Look at Trade Options

Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we have a rumour from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During 32 Thoughts, he mentions that he could see the Buffalo Sabres looking for defence help. With Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out, he wonders if the Sabres will look to add and help their surging hot start.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy