thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Buffalo Bills release renderings of new stadium: Here’s what it may look like
ORCHARD PARK - The Buffalo Bills released the first two artists renderings of the new stadium that is scheduled to be built and opened in Orchard Park in time for the start of the 2026 season. There is one that shows the stadium - which will be located across Abbott...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘I want to be part of what’s going on’: Micah Hyde returns to Buffalo to mentor Bills DBs while recovering from neck surgery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde has rejoined the team, though in what can best be described as a quasi-coaching role after sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. “Ask me in a couple of weeks because I don’t even know yet,” Hyde said, when asked to describe his role. “I’m […]
'I wanted this piece to be interactive.' Mural of Josh Allen hurdling a hit with Bills fans
When you enter Rochester's Public Market, you cannot help but notice a mural of Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen hurdling, provided by one of the city's prominent artists, Mike Dellaria. "I wanted this piece to be interactive," Dellaria said. "Normally, I do stuff on the street. It's there, and it's...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
atozsports.com
How a Bills victory would forever change Josh Allen’s legacy
First off, wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Just needed to get that out of the way to begin with. However, others have noted one particular statistic that fares well for Buffalo. The Bills, and Josh Allen, have been dominating the NFL this season. In fact, Allen has been the...
LeSean McCoy Names No. 1 Team In NFL Right Now
LeSean McCoy turned to three of his former organizations when choosing the NFL's best team. Though the former running back also played for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, he appears to still have a soft spot for his first home. During Tuesday's episode of FS1's Speak, McCoy said the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles deserve the top spot.
Bills share renderings of new stadium
The Bills have made clear that the renderings are subject to change.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 8 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Eagles (6-0; last week No. 1): If they can avoid trap games, they can keep winning and winning and winning. 2. Bills (5-1; No. 2): The Packers should consider staying home. 3. Chiefs (5-2; No. 3): When you can put 44 points on one of the best defenses in football, you’re doing something right.
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their first injury reports of the Week 8 ahead of their matchup at NRG Stadium on Sunday. Earlier in the day quarterback Ryan Tannehill met with the media and revealed he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 7. The good news is Tannehill said he is feeling better and was able to shed the walking boot.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
Saints coach Dennis Allen will be going up against the team that gave him his first head coaching job this week but isn't spending much time reflecting on the past
Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports
DL Rashan Gary (concussion) CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) OL David Bakhitari (knee) WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) WR Christian Watson (hamstring) Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. Buffalo Bills (5-1) Did...
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8
As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Buffalo Sabres May Look at Trade Options
Welcome back to NHL rumours. Each day, we look at all that is happening throughout the league. Breaking down the latest trade, signings, and roster rumours. Today, we have a rumour from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. During 32 Thoughts, he mentions that he could see the Buffalo Sabres looking for defence help. With Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju out, he wonders if the Sabres will look to add and help their surging hot start.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
