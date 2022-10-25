With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.

2 DAYS AGO