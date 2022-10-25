Read full article on original website
Have LAFC cured growing pains from signings of Bale & Co.?
When LAFC announced the signing of center-back Giorgio Chiellini on June 13, they did so from their perch atop the Supporters' Shield standings. At the time, with about 41% of the regular season complete, adding the Juventus and Italy legend represented a statement of intent: There would be no complacency in Los Angeles. And it was only the start.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Soccer Star Masato Kudo Dead at 32
Masato Kudo, a Japanese soccer player who was a member of Tegevajaro Miyazaki, has died, the team announced. He was 32 years old. Kudo, who also spent time in Major League Soccer, was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a buildup of fluid in the ventricles of the brain — and was hospitalized on Oct. 3, according to Reuters. He died following brain surgery.
Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.Since first partaking at a world championship in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to...
Brazilians arriving in Ecuador for Copa Libertadores final
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Thousands of Brazilian fans were arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil on Wednesday to watch the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico. Organizers fear the Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity for Saturday’s all-Brazil final due to the high...
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
England, USMNT Want World Cup Glory in Group B
The World Cup kicks off next month in Qatar, and some of the biggest talking points from the tournament will come out of Group B. The USMNT won't have the best kits at this World Cup, but thankfully there are plenty of options to go off of from past years.
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
Gio Savarese: Portland Timbers will add attacking players, likely others
Coach happy to stay on for three more seasons, expresses confidence that Timbers can upgrade roster at key positions.The retooling of the Portland Timbers for 2023 will focus on bringing in new attacking pieces. Specifically, the club wants to sign an attacking midfielder — young Brazilian Evander, perhaps? — and to add a striker, after coming up just short of a playoff spot in 2022. One position that won't change is the head coach. Giovanni Savarese has agreed to an extension through 2025, with a club option for 2026. At a Wednesday, Oct. 26, press conference, Savarese said he expects...
MLS awards 2022: Jim Curtin wins Coach of the Year; Thiago Almada named Newcomer of the Year
With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mario Götze's game-winning goal vs. Argentina. It was better than the dreadful...
Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As teenagers aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. About 150 youngsters train...
Mexico names 31-player preliminary World Cup roster
The Mexican national team named the 31-player roster headed to Girona for the final round of friendlies ahead of the World Cup, with Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez headlining the squad.
San Diego Wave’s Kailen Sheridan, Casey Stoney claim 2022 NWSL awards
It’s fair to say that the San Diego Wave’s debut season was a successful one. On Wednesday, the accolades kept rolling in. First, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was named the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award. A few hours later, head coach Casey Stoney was recognized as the league’s Coach of the Year. The individual awards fit with a theme for the club. The expansion side may not have made the NWSL championship game, but it took an amazing, last-gasp Crystal Dunn goal to end their season, making this a new standard for what a team can do in year one. Off the field,...
World Cup 2022 Group H fixtures, teams and tournament venues
Group H brings plenty of intrigue to the Qatar World Cup with Portugual a much-fancied contender. There is a hint of vulnerability about Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao, while there is star power throughout the other teams. South Korea can boast Son Heung-min, Ghana have Thomas Partey and Uruguay are led by Luis Suarez among others in a star-studded attack.Portugal required a play-off over North Macedonia, Ghana squeezed past Nigeria on away goals, South Korea were runners-up in the third round of AFC qualification and Uruguay, while third, were 11 points off Argentina and 17 points off Brazil. It...
Timbers sign coach Giovanni Savarese to multiyear extension
The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a multiyear contract extension. Heading into his sixth season at the helm for Portland, Savarese’s contract extension will see him through 2025 with a club option year in 2026. “Gio has a proven track...
Soccer-Merciless Bayern beat a sorry Barcelona 3-0
BARCELONA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goals by Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard earned Bayern Munich a 3-0 victory at already-eliminated Barcelona on Wednesday as the German giants clinched a spot in the Champions League round of 16 as group winners. Bayern top Group C on 15 points,...
