Speaker Pelosi says husband Paul 'continues to improve' after attacked with hammer at home Friday
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, police say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech
The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.
Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take 'all violent crime as seriously'
The day after Paul Pelosi was attacked in his home by an invader looking for Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump Jr. suggested Democratic lawmakers should commit to doing more to curb violence.
Steven Roberts: Diversity should be valued in all areas
Take hair. If you want to understand the immense value of diversity in higher education, that’s not a bad place to start. For many years, I’ve taught a class in feature writing at George Washington University, and some of the best stories I’ve received focused on the role of women’s hair in the Black community. One student wrote about salons, run by female entrepreneurs, where clients could gather and gossip and support each other. Another wrote about generational tensions between older women who favored artificially...
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
