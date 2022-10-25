ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Adidas dumps Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxc1Y_0im21dIx00

Adidas has joined the list of brands and partners that are breaking ties with Kanye West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments online, numerous media outlets are reporting Tuesday.

In a statement released by Adidas, referring to West by “Ye”, said, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Variety is reporting that Adidas estimates the move to cut ties with West will impact their bottom line up to $246 million this year.

West and Adidas partnered to create a fashion line called Adidas Yeezy seven years ago. Adidas said in its statement it will stop the Yeezy business with immediate effect. Adidas also added in its statement they are the sole owner of all design rights, which some say is a warning to West to not reproduce the designs with a new manufacturer.

The moves comes after West made repeated attacks on the Jewish community in recent weeks.

Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments.

West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes.

In a comment recently posted on his Twitter account, West — also known as Ye — said he was “going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that CAA, West’s talent agency, will no longer represent him. Balenciaga, the Gap and JP Morgan have also ended their relationships with West, the newspaper reported.

Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, whom he has been accused of insulting in the wake of their divorce, condemned antisemitism on Monday, in a reference to the rapper/fashion designer’s comments.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she tweeted.

Variety reported that a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his comments.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has Privately Offered a Brutal Assessment of His Pal Kanye

Two years ago, Donald Trump said Kanye West would make a great presidential candidate. Now it seems the former president has had quite enough of West’s bizarre, antisemitic outbursts. Rolling Stone reports that Trump has recently called the rapper “crazy” to multiple people, and said West should seek professional “help” after West threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Despite being friends since 2016, Trump has “privately signaled” that he thinks it’s best he stays mum on West, according to Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, Trump scolded Jewish voters on Sunday for apparently not being appreciative enough. West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram for his antisemitic comments, prompting him to buy the struggling, right-wing social media platform Parler instead.
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West’s Net Worth Plummets 80% Following Anti-Semitic Outbursts

Kanye West’s weeks-long public spiral, filled with hateful and antisemitic outbursts, has now cost him his partnership with Adidas, a nearly decade long collaboration that comprised three-quarters of his $2 billion net worth—at least as of last spring. The corporate divorce has instantaneously obliterated West’s status as a billionaire, Forbes reports; it now pegs his net worth at $400 million. West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, has also recently lost deals with Gap and Balenciaga, and his banking arrangement at J.P. Morgan, the outlet added. The rapper’s erratic behavior has raised speculation that he is experiencing a mental health crisis, since he has previously indicated he suffers from symptoms of bipolar disorder.
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Pitchfork

Kanye West Faces More Backlash and Consequences Due to Antisemitic Remarks

Since his antisemitic remarks, which included tweeting his intention to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West has lost access to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. An appearance on the unscripted series The Shop: Uninterrupted was also pulled, as “he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes,” according to the show’s producer. In addition, Balenciaga cut ties with the rapper and designer, and West is reportedly having his music streamed less and played less often on the radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
AOL Corp

Kanye West says he lost $2 billion after antisemitic remarks

Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Front Office Sports

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...
Footwear News

Demand for Adidas Yeezy Shoes Spikes on the Resale Market

The sneaker resale market is a happening place right now when it comes to Adidas Yeezy products. Yesterday brought the news that the German athletic giant was terminating its partnership with Yeezy founder Kanye West, who now goes by the name “Ye,” after the multihyphenate made repeated antisemitic comments. Adidas announced it would “end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies” and “stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.“ In the wake of the move, many speculated that demand for existing Adidas Yeezy products could skyrocket, despite West’s tarnished reputation in the fashion world....
Parade

Adidas Ends Kanye West Partnership After Antisemitic Comments

Adidas is terminating its longtime and lucrative partnership with Kanye West. The move to cut ties with the rapper comes after his repeated antisemitic comments, including a video of West boasting that he could get away with hateful comments against the Jewish community without getting dropped by the sportswear giant.
Floor8

Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech after ex Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and shared support for the Jewish community amid widespread anger over antisemitic statements expressed by her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now prefers going by the name Ye. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian tweeted Monday. “I stand together...
CBS Sacramento

Kanye West booted out of Skechers headquarters in California

Manhattan Beach, Calif. — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artistfollowing his antisemitic remarks.The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to a company statement. "Skechers is not considering...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Popculture

Kanye West No Longer Billionaire After Adidas Fallout

Kanye West's net worth has dropped significantly since Adidas severed ties with the rapper following his continued antisemitic remarks. The Yeezy designer's collaboration with the sportswear brand was worth about $1.5 billion, Forbes estimates, and without the deal, West's net worth has fallen to $400 million from about $2 billion as estimated in 2020.
rolling out

Adidas cut ties with Kanye following anti-Semitic comments

On Oct. 25, Adidas officially ended its partnership with Ye West. In a statement, the sports brand said “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s value of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
Popculture

Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy