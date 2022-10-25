Adidas dumps Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has joined the list of brands and partners that are breaking ties with Kanye West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments online, numerous media outlets are reporting Tuesday.

In a statement released by Adidas, referring to West by “Ye”, said, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Variety is reporting that Adidas estimates the move to cut ties with West will impact their bottom line up to $246 million this year.

West and Adidas partnered to create a fashion line called Adidas Yeezy seven years ago. Adidas said in its statement it will stop the Yeezy business with immediate effect. Adidas also added in its statement they are the sole owner of all design rights, which some say is a warning to West to not reproduce the designs with a new manufacturer.

The moves comes after West made repeated attacks on the Jewish community in recent weeks.

Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments.

West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes.

In a comment recently posted on his Twitter account, West — also known as Ye — said he was “going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that CAA, West’s talent agency, will no longer represent him. Balenciaga, the Gap and JP Morgan have also ended their relationships with West, the newspaper reported.

Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, whom he has been accused of insulting in the wake of their divorce, condemned antisemitism on Monday, in a reference to the rapper/fashion designer’s comments.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she tweeted.

Variety reported that a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his comments.