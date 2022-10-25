Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Bibb County taking precautions for students, staff ahead of flu season
Doctors offices around West Alabama have been slammed with sick patients this week. WVUA 23’s Chelsea Barton checked in at Bibb County Thursday to see how things are going there. School systems around the state are seeing more absences because of flu, strep and the stomach virus. At Brent...
wvua23.com
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
wvua23.com
Northport Police Department hosts annual Fall Festival
NORTHPORT – The Northport Police Department invited the community to come to Kentuck Park on Thursday afternoon dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the city’s annual Fall Festival. This was their first year back hosting the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic. Local vendors were set up passing...
wvua23.com
Hale County looks to clinch playoff spot vs Gordo
The Hale County Wildcats never lost sight of their primary goal. With a win over Gordo in the final week of the regular season, Hale County will clinch a playoff berth in Class 4A. For that reason, Hale County Football Head Coach Ryan Locke says his program is treating this week “like a playoff game”.
wvua23.com
Health officials: Survive cold and flu season by staying alert
TUSCALOOSA- With flu and cold season in full swing, urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have seen a major influx of sick patients, especially children. Local health officials advise residents on when to seek medical attention and where. The community is impacted with symptoms of sickness, flu, COVID-19 and most...
Comments / 0