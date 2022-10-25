ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
Northport Police Department hosts annual Fall Festival

NORTHPORT – The Northport Police Department invited the community to come to Kentuck Park on Thursday afternoon dressed in their best Halloween costumes for the city’s annual Fall Festival. This was their first year back hosting the festival since the COVID-19 pandemic. Local vendors were set up passing...
Hale County looks to clinch playoff spot vs Gordo

The Hale County Wildcats never lost sight of their primary goal. With a win over Gordo in the final week of the regular season, Hale County will clinch a playoff berth in Class 4A. For that reason, Hale County Football Head Coach Ryan Locke says his program is treating this week “like a playoff game”.
Health officials: Survive cold and flu season by staying alert

TUSCALOOSA- With flu and cold season in full swing, urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have seen a major influx of sick patients, especially children. Local health officials advise residents on when to seek medical attention and where. The community is impacted with symptoms of sickness, flu, COVID-19 and most...
