December Isn’t JUST About Christmas, Here Are 100+ Holidays and Observances in the Last Month of 2022!

If you’ve been reading or catching up on any type of social media lately, you know ‘quiet quitting’ has been a hot term used by working professionals these past few months. Being quite the buzzword, it got traction on TikTok, and while not a novel concept, it’s the art of inconspicuously or without much notice refraining from doing more than what is required. It’s a supportive, peace-protecting measure of not going above and beyond when you don’t need to.

1 DAY AGO