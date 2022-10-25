ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote

Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Military honored at chamber event

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
OCCOQUAN, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still

One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna Council decides to take more time on condo proposal

A proposal to build 14 two-unit condominium buildings on a narrow parcel at 127 to 133 Park St., N.E., has piqued the interest of Vienna Town Council members, but they unanimously agreed Oct. 24 to take bit more time before deciding the application’s fate. BFR Construction Co. is asking...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

O'Connell runners sweep State Catholic meet titles

A couple of running partners for the Bishop O’Connell Knights cross country team shared in victories at this year’s State Catholic Championship meet at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton. O’Connell junior Molly Weithman dominated the competition to win the girls varsity race, then senior Anthony Lenzini made a...
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data

New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Inside Nova

Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School

Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm at the school on Rixlew Lane. School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the officer and school security...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Pamper Me Pink returns in person

After going virtual the past two years due to Covid-19, “Pamper Me Pink” was back live at the Germanna Daniel Technology Center on Oct. 25 with food, special speakers, survivors telling their story, volunteer exhibitors “pampering” visitors with such things as massages and facial door prizes.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Langley golfers place in Girls State Open

With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually. The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Langley was led...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Man dies after shooting outside Woodbridge 7-Eleven

An 18-year-old Woodbridge man died after a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store. Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin' Donuts as robbers hit two stores

A 29-year-old employee was shot in a Friday morning robbery at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Ridge. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in. Video surveillance...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

