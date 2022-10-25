Read full article on original website
Candidate: Biden administration wants to impose Missing Middle on all localities
Arlington residents need to stop local leaders from imposing Missing Middle housing policies, if for no other reason than to send a message to the federal government that top-down housing/zoning changes will not be tolerated. That’s the position of Karina Lipsman, the Republican nominee challenging U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th)....
Supervisor Lawson calls for delaying PW Digital Gateway vote
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway. Lawson was joined by environmental and preservation activists at a press conference Friday morning about the controversial project. Lawson’s call comes before the Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to...
Arlington candidates stick with Missing Middle position as crunch time nears
With seven weeks down and two to go in Arlington’s election season, the positions of the County Board candidates haven’t moved much on the most contentious local political hot-potato in a decade. Judging from comments at a recent debate, Audrey Clement remains adamantly opposed to Missing Middle zoning...
Former Loudoun County prosecutor announces Democratic campaign for new 31st District Senate seat
Russet Perry, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, CIA officer and current Leesburg attorney, will seek the Democratic nomination for the new Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023, according to a news release. "This is a pivotal moment, not just for Virginia, but for the future of our children...
Military honored at chamber event
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce honored active-duty military service members and veterans at its annual Salute to the Armed Forces event last week. The Oct. 20 event, at the Chantilly Air Jet Center at Manassas Regional Airport, served as a reminder of and tribute to the contributions of military members.
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
InFive: Battle of Pageland Lane, Big Whiskey Festival and cooler today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Annual Thanksgiving for refugees returning to Arlington after two-year COVID layoff
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Ethiopian Community Development Council and its ECDC African Community Center D.C. Metro will resume their “Refugees’ First Thanksgiving” festivities on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in Arlington. “This event introduces refugees for the first time to the quintessential American family...
Decision day looms for PW Digital Gateway data center project in Prince William County
The stage is set for the decisive Second Battle of Pageland Lane. While future skirmishes loom in the form of rezonings, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history is expected to be made Tuesday, Nov. 1. That’s when the Board of County Supervisors will hold a...
Vienna Council decides to take more time on condo proposal
A proposal to build 14 two-unit condominium buildings on a narrow parcel at 127 to 133 Park St., N.E., has piqued the interest of Vienna Town Council members, but they unanimously agreed Oct. 24 to take bit more time before deciding the application’s fate. BFR Construction Co. is asking...
Ask McEnearney: Concerned with high interest rates? Consider an assumption!
Home sales in the Washington region were down 38% last week compared with the same week in 2021. The frenzied activity of March, April and May 2022 has given way to a much more balanced real estate market. Homes are beginning to sit when in previous months, they were gone...
O'Connell runners sweep State Catholic meet titles
A couple of running partners for the Bishop O’Connell Knights cross country team shared in victories at this year’s State Catholic Championship meet at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton. O’Connell junior Molly Weithman dominated the competition to win the girls varsity race, then senior Anthony Lenzini made a...
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. According to the 2022 State of the Schools Report, the school system’s on-time graduation rate fell, while college math readiness...
Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School
Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm at the school on Rixlew Lane. School security was notified, and they contacted the police. During the investigation, the officer and school security...
Pamper Me Pink returns in person
After going virtual the past two years due to Covid-19, “Pamper Me Pink” was back live at the Germanna Daniel Technology Center on Oct. 25 with food, special speakers, survivors telling their story, volunteer exhibitors “pampering” visitors with such things as massages and facial door prizes.
Langley golfers place in Girls State Open
With scores from 72 to 82, the four Langley Saxons golfers who played in the Girls State Open golf tournament finished in the top 25 individually. The one-day, 18-hole Virginia High School League event was played on the Lakes Course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Langley was led...
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from Centreville pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C., were...
Man dies after shooting outside Woodbridge 7-Eleven
An 18-year-old Woodbridge man died after a Thursday night shooting outside a Woodbridge 7-Eleven store. Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Employee shot at Lake Ridge Dunkin' Donuts as robbers hit two stores
A 29-year-old employee was shot in a Friday morning robbery at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Ridge. Police were already investigating a break-in just after 3:30 a.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts & Baskin Robbins at 13585 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when the shooting call came in. Video surveillance...
