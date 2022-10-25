ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MilitaryTimes

Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
MilitaryTimes

Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year

Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
Leader Telegram

EC family's hope of adoption halted by Ukrainian conflict

EAU CLAIRE — Erika and Jeff Ehrhard were met with a smiling face almost a year ago when they first welcomed the young boy they would one day hope to adopt into their home. “Hi, Jeff and Erika,” said Vanya, now 13 years old. The couple had awaited his arrival for around three weeks by that point, nervous about the inevitable language barrier between them. They didn’t speak a word...
MilitaryTimes

Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font

The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
MilitaryTimes

Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight

Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
MilitaryTimes

Honoring Filipino Americans’ legacy of service

My mother came to this country from the Philippines over 40 years ago chasing the American dream. She graduated from University of the Philippines Diliman — and when the opportunity to come to the United States presented itself, she jumped at it. Because she knew — like so many — that if she was willing to work hard, the sky’s the limit in the United States of America.
MilitaryTimes

Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon

One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
MilitaryTimes

A-10 Warthogs to brush up on maritime combat in Pacific deployment

A group of A-10C Thunderbolt II attack planes are deployed to Guam for training amid tensions between the U.S. and its regional rivals, China and North Korea, the Air Force said Wednesday. The A-10s, also known as “Warthogs,” belong to the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing at Moody Air Force Base,...
