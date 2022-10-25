ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Port Jervis man convicted of firing shotgun inside apartment house

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Port Jervis man has been convicted of shooting into an apartment house.

Kervin Jeanty, 36, was found guilty of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Orange County DA's Office.

Authorities say Jeanty fired a pump-action shotgun through the floor of his bedroom last year, moments after an argument with his wife.

Resident said the shotgun slug pierced through two different apartments, landing about 1 foot from where a child was sleeping.

They say Jeanty had taken the shotgun apart before the police arrived and concealed it by wrapping it in a blanket.

He faces up to four years in prison when sentenced in January.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

