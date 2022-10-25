ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

MTA hopes to improve service by connecting with riders

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eGAX_0im20Jsk00

Metro-North Railroad hosted a "Connect with Us" event in Tarrytown this morning to give riders a chance to meet with executives, ask questions and give input on service.

It's just one of several customer forums happening throughout several states.

News 12 spoke with Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi, who was answering questions at the station. "Riders are starting to come back, especially since Labor Day, which is great. And we want more and more people to come back, so you know we find that being out here in the stations talking to people, gives us ideas and suggestions on how we can make our service even better."

The MTA brought the "Connect with Us" program back last April, for the first time since the pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy