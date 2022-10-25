MTA hopes to improve service by connecting with riders

Metro-North Railroad hosted a "Connect with Us" event in Tarrytown this morning to give riders a chance to meet with executives, ask questions and give input on service.

It's just one of several customer forums happening throughout several states.

News 12 spoke with Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi, who was answering questions at the station. "Riders are starting to come back, especially since Labor Day, which is great. And we want more and more people to come back, so you know we find that being out here in the stations talking to people, gives us ideas and suggestions on how we can make our service even better."

The MTA brought the "Connect with Us" program back last April, for the first time since the pandemic.