Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions.Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves...
The Jewish Press
IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed
IDF, Israel Police, and Shin Bet forces overnight Tuesday raided a safe house of the Lions’ Den terror group in Shechem and killed five terrorists, including one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, 31. Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed his assassination in a Reshet Bet radio interview Tuesday...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Six Lions’ Den members turn themselves in to the Palestinian Authority
Six members of Nablus-based terror group Lions’ Den, including its leader, Mahmoud al-Banna, have turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority and have been placed in protective custody in Jericho, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Another 15 members of the group are in talks with P.A. security forces regarding...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli lawmaker: Terrorists slain in Nablus are ‘martyrs’
Hadash-Ta’al parliamentarian Aida Touma-Sliman on Tuesday described as “martyrs” Palestinian gunmen killed during an Israeli security operation earlier in the day in Nablus that targeted an explosives lab belonging to the Lions’ Den terrorist group. “Nablus bid farewell to our martyrs today. Our Palestinian nation bids...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Business Insider
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
A police chief said, "some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals."ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
The Jewish Press
Hezbollah: For Every Israeli Strike in Syria, We’ll Attack US Forces in the Country
Several strikes against American forces in Syria were reported by Syrian Telegram channels and other media in October, according to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). Some of these reports were confirmed by U.S. forces. On Oct. 23, for example, there was a report of...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF nabs terrorist stabber
A 55-year-old Israeli man was severely wounded in a stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon in a community in Samaria. The terrorist stabbed the Israeli civilian and then fled. Israel Defense Forces personnel administered first aid and then quickly transported the victim, who was conscious, to a hospital for additional care. The...
HuffPost
Gunmen Attack Major Shiite Holy Site In Iran, Killing At Least 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is...
The Jewish Press
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
The Jewish Press
IDF Soldiers Attacked by Jewish Rioters in Samaria
The IDF reported Thursday that Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria attacked Palestinian Authority Arabs – and IDF soldiers – in violence aimed at protesting the near-constant shooting and stone-throwing attacks by their Arab neighbors. The Jewish rioters hurled rocks at Arab vehicles and shops in the Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Three suspected Lions’ Den terrorists among 18 arrested in overnight raids
Israeli security forces arrested three suspected members of the Lions’ Den terror group during a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria overnight Tuesday, according to the Israeli military. One of the suspects was identified as Muhammad al-Nabulsi, the brother of terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, killed by Israeli forces in August.
The Jewish Press
Recognizing Western Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital
This month, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reversed the previous government’s decision to recognize western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The question that should be asked is why that recognition was controversial at all. No fair-minded person who believes in two states for two peoples thinks Israel should not...
France 24
Militant leader among six Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Six Palestinians were killed and nearly 20 others injured early Tuesday in sweeping raids by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that Wadih Al Houh, a militant leader of a new coalition of Palestinian fighters dubbed "The Lions' Den", had been among those killed in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
The Jewish Press
Lions’ Den Chief and 5 Members Surrender to PA Security to Escape IDF Elimination
Four days after the assassination in Shechem of Tamer al-Khilani and two days after the Israeli operation in the Shechem Kasbah in which one of the group’s leaders, Wadih Al-Houh, was killed alongside four others (IDF Raids Shechem Lions’ Den Safe House, 5 Terrorists Killed), on Wednesday night, five Lions’ Den terrorists, along with their “mastermind,” Muhammad al-Banna, turned themselves in to the security forces of the Palestinian Authority.
