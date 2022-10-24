ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Watch a Sea Lion Decide They’d Rather Ride in the Boat

If the fish doesn’t come to the sea lion, the sea lion comes to the fish! Here we see a cheeky sea lion called Poncho decide to climb aboard a boat and wait expectantly for his lunch! The ease with which he manages to launch himself onto the boat is incredible. It seems so effortless yet the boat is traveling at a fair speed!
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence

The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate

Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
Whiskey Riff

Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive

“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.

