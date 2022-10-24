Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Sea Lion Decide They’d Rather Ride in the Boat
If the fish doesn’t come to the sea lion, the sea lion comes to the fish! Here we see a cheeky sea lion called Poncho decide to climb aboard a boat and wait expectantly for his lunch! The ease with which he manages to launch himself onto the boat is incredible. It seems so effortless yet the boat is traveling at a fair speed!
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Little girl is lucky to be alive after unknowingly picking up one of the world's most venomous snakes
An 11-year-old girl is 'extremely lucky' to be alive after she filmed herself unknowingly holding one of the world's most venomous snakes. The young girl had been on a walk in Newport, in Melbourne's south-west, when she came across the eastern brown snake - which is responsible for the most snakebite fatalities in Australia.
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
studyfinds.org
‘Serial’ killer whales return to slaughter great white sharks in never-before-seen video
GANSBAAI, South Africa — Halloween is fast approaching, and a group of killer whales are making their own horror movie in the waters near South Africa. In the first video of its kind, researchers have documented a group of orcas hunting down and killing a great white shark. While...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Sika Buck Wanders Around With The Decapitated Head Of Another Buck Locked In His Antlers
Nature is just flat out insane. Originally captured by a wildlife photographer Colette in Hokkaido, Japan, the video was shared by the popular Nature Is Metal account on Instagram. At first glance it appears as though this Sika buck might have gotten something tangled in his antlers, but when you...
Man Captures Moment He Realizes He's Surrounded by Sharks in Terrifying Vid
"It was sort of alarming but also very frustrating because I worked hard to catch that fish," fisherman Connor told Newsweek.
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
Man Slaps Bear to Protect Family in Heart-Pounding Video
In addition to smacking the bear, the man also growled back at it and made loud noises by banging a shovel and a lid together.
A shark was found off the Australian coast and its human-like smile is unbelieveably strange
Nobody knows what the exact species of shark is - yet.
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate
Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Man Is Stunned Watching Deer Eats A Whole Rabbit Alive
“I guess it could be worse, it ain’t that bad,. In the middle of a hot damn desert sittin’ in a tank…”. Or… getting eaten alive by a deer. We’ve all thought we’ve had some pretty bad days at some points in our lives, but the next time things feel like they’re going south for you, just put think about this poor rabbit.
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
