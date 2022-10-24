Pee Gee Hydrangea vs. Limelight Hydrangea: What Are The Differences?. Many people consider hydrangeas to be an unrivaled beauty among shrubs for their large flower heads that bloom plentifully in vibrant blue, pink, purple, and white hues. Among these pee gee and limelight hydrangeas are two of the most popular varieties. But how can you know which one you are looking at, and how do you decide which to plant at your home? This article compares and contrasts pee gee and limelight hydrangeas so that you can learn how to identify each type. We will review the main differences, considerations when deciding to cultivate one or the other, and how you can begin growing them in your own garden. So let’s learn about pee gee hydrangea vs. limelight hydrangea!

2 DAYS AGO