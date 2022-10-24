Read full article on original website
railernews.org
Students discuss road construction in Newton
A fixture of living in Newton is undeniably the constant passthrough of trains. New Newtonians quickly get used to the perpetual train whistles and long train lines, whether they like it or not. However, in July, a rivaling inconvenience appeared that encompasses the whole town. The placement of traffic cones...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains
Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
New Jersey Angler Catches State Record 16-Pound, 10-Ounce Wiper
A New Jersey angler trolling for walleye at Monksville Reservoir on October 9 caught a state-record hybrid striped bass. John Vayda hooked the 16-pound, 10-ounce fish while trolling in 20 feet of water. It measured 31 inches long with a girth of 23 inches, according to a New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) press release.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
roi-nj.com
Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+
A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween
New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Wantage students create ‘peace’ sign
Students at the Wantage Elementary School created a collaborative PEACE sign to celebrate School Violence Awareness Week. They also learned about Halloween safety from Trooper Tarleton, our district’s school resource officer (SRO).
Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties
Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25. JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m. Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
