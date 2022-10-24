ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

railernews.org

Students discuss road construction in Newton

A fixture of living in Newton is undeniably the constant passthrough of trains. New Newtonians quickly get used to the perpetual train whistles and long train lines, whether they like it or not. However, in July, a rivaling inconvenience appeared that encompasses the whole town. The placement of traffic cones...
NEWTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Morristown Minute

Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+

A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween

New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Wantage students create ‘peace’ sign

Students at the Wantage Elementary School created a collaborative PEACE sign to celebrate School Violence Awareness Week. They also learned about Halloween safety from Trooper Tarleton, our district’s school resource officer (SRO).
WANTAGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ

