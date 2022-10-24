Of all the reptiles still existing, crocodiles are some of the most ferocious. Considered apex predators, these reptiles bear some resemblance with alligators and are well known for their powerful bodies, immense speed, excellent hunting skills, agility, and strong jaws. These apex predators belong to the class Reptilia, under the order Crocodilia, and are classified as archosaurs, unlike other reptiles. There is enough evidence to establish that crocodiles belonged under the same classification as dinosaurs. Although dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago, crocodiles are assumed to have survived so well over time because they are well suited to their surroundings.

