New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Parenthood Has Reshaped Days for West Chester Couple, To Their Ultimate Joy
Erin and Matt Smith, who live in West Chester, found parenthood has completely reshaped their days, but neither of them would have it any other way, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. When they first got together, the couple always knew they would have children, the only question was...
These Local Date Night Restaurants Offer Creative Tasting Menus
If you’re looking for the best date night restaurants, these local spots offer tasting menus for ease of ordering and the chance for chefs to show off their creativity, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While these popular places to eat in the Chester County area supply different...
WCU’s Free Jazz Concert in November Pays Tribute to Illustrious Alumni
West Chester University’s Wells School of Music faculty, staff, students, and alumni will come together to pay tribute to one of its most illustrious alumni: arranger, composer, educator, and publisher Robert Harry “Bob” Curnow ’63. A week-long celebration in honor of Curnow will culminate in a...
Farmer Preserves Family Legacy by Shooting Horror Film at His Malvern Farm
Driven by the need to preserve his family legacy, Robert Lange, owner of Willisbrook Farm in Malvern, made a horror movie in which the sympathy lies with the murderous protagonist, writes Peter Crimmins for WHYY. Lange co-wrote and co-produced Hayride to Hell. The movie stars horror legends Kane Hodder, Jason...
Greater Philadelphia’s Tourism Marketing Agency Refreshes Its Popular Visit Philly Overnight Package
Visit Philadelphia — Greater Philadelphia’s official tourism marketing agency that aims to build the region’s image, drive visitation, and boost the economy — has refreshed its popular Visit Philly Overnight Package. The package now enables people to level up their Philadelphia experience by selecting one of...
Hosting a World Series Watch Party? Fill Your Table with Phillies-Themed Treats from Local Shops
If you are planning on hosting a World Series watch party, then you need to stock up on Phillies-themed treats from local shops that are guaranteed to impress your guests, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. First, make sure to grab some delicious P-shaped pretzels, that are available to...
Lionville Fire Company Honored with Exclusive Beer by Iron Hill Brewery
From left, Justin Low, Iron Hill Sr. Head Brewer, Deputy Chief Mike Holmes, President Mark Hull, Captain Mike Lam, Lieutenant Dan Chapman, Vice President Jim Jarvie, and Chief Mike Esterlis. The Lionville Fire Company and Iron Hill Brewery in Exton recently teamed up to create an exclusive beverage called Engine...
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative new bakery that opened in September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
Student-Artist — Mentored by Young Entrepreneur’s Academy YEA! Philadelphia — Publishes Children’s Book
At only 15 years old, Chester County resident Elle Fox is already on her way to a successful creative arts career. This Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (West Chester) student has already written, illustrated, and published a 2022 children’s book, Meatball and Birdie. It’s a story that resonates with Fox....
Doylestown-Based Marketing Agency Sets Industry Standard with Three Major Awards
Sagefrog Marketing Group — a Doylestown-based marketing agency with offices in Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, and Princeton, N.J. — is quickly setting the gold standard in its industry. Specializing in B2B healthcare, technology, industrial, and business services, Sagefrog has won three awards this year:. This trifecta coincides with Sagefrog’s...
These Five Cafés in Chester County Have Pumpkin Spice Down to a Science
Now that the weather has finally turned fall-like, we can grab our PSL and begin our love of all things pumpkin. Or perhaps you’ve been riding the pumpkin train for the last few weeks already?. In any case, these five cafés in Chester County have Pumpkin Spice down to...
‘We’re in This World Together’: Lights Festival in Coatesville Draws Thousands of Visitors
Thousands of people from all over the East Coast gathered on a 50-acre horse farm outside of Coatesville for the Lights Festival, writes Tom Kretchmer for 6ABC. Many wrote a personal message on their paper lantern to loved ones and then released it into the night sky. Some lit up...
Mowday Group Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Chester County Nonprofits, Companies, and Individuals
For the past quarter century, the Mowday Group has assisted non-profit organizations, companies, and individuals with media relation and publishing needs in Chester County and beyond. “I remember the day in October 1997 that I walked out of the office of the old Daily Local News building in West Chester...
Miss Pennsylvania Visits Downingtown Schools for National Bullying Prevention Month
Last week, Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Pennsylvania 2022, visited students at Downingtown Area School District for National Bullying Prevention Month, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. Bainbridge visited both Lionville and Downingtown middle schools where she led school-wide conversations on the harmful effects of bullying. “I wish...
Widely Known and Beloved Great Blue Heron Is Mainstay at Nixon Park in Kennett Square
Image via Chester County Press. Anson B. Nixon Park in Kennett Square is home to the beloved Great Blue Heron who is widely known to visitors, writes Steven Hoffman for the Chester County Press.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Calls on Legislators to Invest in Pennsylvania Youth
Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Middle school is a formative time for the youth of Chester County. What happens outside of the classroom matters just as much as what happens inside.
For Downingtown Actor Miles Teller, Phillies Advancing to World Series ‘Feels Like Movie’
Actor Miles Teller during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.Image via Yong Kim, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller, a Downingtown native, celebrated Phillies’ advancement to World Series with shots at Angelo’s pizzeria in south Philly, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Annual Halloween Ball at Chester County History Center Only Days Away
Chester County History Center (CCHC) will hold its 4th Annual Halloween Ball on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event, Le Cirque, is themed after the circus and seeks to evoke childhood memories, nostalgia, wondrous experiences, and how they are integral to our personal history. Enjoy signature cocktails and fine...
