ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Vehicle crashes into Lexington building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke

RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington. Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC26

'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting hunting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of the high school football regular season, and we’re keeping our eyes on it all! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Douglass at Boyle County, and Lexington Catholic...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy