Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKYT 27
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded at 4:31 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 600 block of Ohio Street. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located in a residence. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The...
WKYT 27
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
WHAS 11
Serious accident on I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway leaves toddler dead
Investigators say a large truck rear ended a vehicle. Two adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, while the toddler in the car died at the scene.
WKYT 27
Vehicle crashes into Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Paris Pike. Crews could be seen removing a truck with a trailer attached from the business. All lanes in the area have since reopened. WKYT has a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WTVQ
Family and friends say final goodbye to 22-year-old Desman LaDuke
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and friends of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke said one final goodbye Saturday during his packed funeral in Richmond. LaDuke was shot and killed by Nicholasville police one week ago. “Today is a very, very, very sad day for our family,” said LaDuke’s grandmother Jessena Moore. “It’s amazing...
WKYT 27
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
WKYT 27
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
WKYT 27
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Paws 4 the Cause is a non-profit animal shelter in Lexington. This week, vice president and general manager, Anita Spreitzer received an unexpected late night call. Spreitzer said, “A momma dog had been dropped by a bridge and the puppies were in the bottom of the...
WKYT 27
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington. Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
NBC26
'Somebody needs to pay': Kentucky family desperate for answers in cold case homicide
NICHOLASVILLE, Kent. — Alyssa Hughes was just 3 years old when she first appeared on WLEX asking for help to find her mom Amanda Hughes, who was missing. About one year after her story aired, a hunter scouting hunting locations for the upcoming deer season found Amanda Hughes's skeletal remains on the shoulder of Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 11
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of the high school football regular season, and we’re keeping our eyes on it all! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 11: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Douglass at Boyle County, and Lexington Catholic...
Man killed in Brown County crash
The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at the Tri-County Highway.
WKYT 27
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The photo of an eastern Kentucky coal miner at Kentucky Men’s Basketball’s Blue-White game last weekend has been all over the internet this week. WKYT talked to the miner, Micheal McGuire earlier this week. Now, WKYT is hearing from the woman who took that...
Comments / 0