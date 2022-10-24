The fall leaves are turning, but it’s not too late if you still want to see them! In many places around the country, peak season has already passed, but there are still some places swathed in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows for the next week or two. Ohio is still primed to have an incredible foliage viewing season, just don’t wait too long! Here are six places where fall foliage is peaking in Ohio. Let’s get started!

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO