Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
8 Beautiful Spots to Watch Tennessee Fall Foliage This Week
While most people think about country music or unique southern culture when they hear “. ,” many have yet to experience the gorgeous fall environment that the state has to offer. Most fall color is found in East Tennessee near the Smoky Mountains, but other areas like Nashville develop remarkable fall color. With rich reds, picturesque purples, and glowing gold hues, foliage in Tennessee captivates its natives and visitors with a fall season like no other.
a-z-animals.com
6 Places Where Fall Foliage is Peaking in Ohio
The fall leaves are turning, but it’s not too late if you still want to see them! In many places around the country, peak season has already passed, but there are still some places swathed in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows for the next week or two. Ohio is still primed to have an incredible foliage viewing season, just don’t wait too long! Here are six places where fall foliage is peaking in Ohio. Let’s get started!
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
Comments / 0