CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning

Tom Fanning, president and CEO of the Southern Company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss U.S. energy policy ahead of a potential global energy crisis this winter. "The U.S. has the ability to be energy independent. We need to promote all of the above in terms of fuel sources," Fanning tells CNBC.
CNBC

Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CNBC

A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
The Hill

Obama interrupted by heckler while addressing Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester during a Democratic campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday evening as he discussed the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). While Obama called for elected officials to “explicitly reject” dangerous rhetoric from their supporters,...
MICHIGAN STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday. Adamczyk also breaks down his economic outlook for 2023 and more. "Europe is an area of concern that we've been watching. It's a market that's been tougher for us," Adamczyk tells CNBC.
CNBC

DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.

