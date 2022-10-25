Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning
Tom Fanning, president and CEO of the Southern Company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss U.S. energy policy ahead of a potential global energy crisis this winter. "The U.S. has the ability to be energy independent. We need to promote all of the above in terms of fuel sources," Fanning tells CNBC.
CNBC
Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
CNBC
A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
CNBC
Trump applauds Musk's Twitter takeover, says the platform that banned him 'is now in sane hands'
Twitter's most famous banned user, former President Donald Trump, applauded the platform's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk. Musk has previously said he would reverse the ban once he owned the company, though Trump said he would not come back. Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the January 6,...
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC
Departing Twitter employees say layoffs have started as Elon Musk takes over
A person who walked out of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and identified themselves as a Twitter data engineer said they were just laid off by their director in-person. CNBC was not able to immediately verify the identity of the people who left Twitter's headquarters and spoke with reporters. One employee...
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
CNBC
Omicron subvariants are resistant to key antibody treatments, putting people with weak immune systems at risk of Covid
Omicron subvariants are reducing the effectiveness of antibody treatments that have played a crucial role in keeping people with weak immune systems safe. President Joe Biden cautioned the immunocompromised that they are at heightened risk this winter and should talk to their physician about what precautions to take. Dr. Ashish...
CNBC
Paul Pelosi's attacker was looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
CNBC's Scott Cohn joins Kayla Tausche and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on the assault of Nancy Pelosi's husband in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his arms and hands after an attacker broke in carrying a hammer and assaulted him.
CNBC
'We're going to hang you': DOJ cracks down on threats to election workers ahead of high-stakes midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
CNBC
Intruder at Pelosi home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting husband with hammer, source says
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" by an assailant who broke into the couple's San Francisco home, the speaker's office said. The assailant was searching for the House speaker, shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi, a source briefed on the attack told CNBC.
Obama interrupted by heckler while addressing Paul Pelosi attack
Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester during a Democratic campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday evening as he discussed the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). While Obama called for elected officials to “explicitly reject” dangerous rhetoric from their supporters,...
CNBC
White House chief of staff Ron Klain warned after Hatch Act violation flagged by former Trump official Stephen Miller
White House chief of staff Ron Klain received a warning for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using government resources for political activities. Klain's retweet of a political post was brought to the Office of the Special Counsel's attention by America First Legal, which is run by...
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong
Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk
Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday. Adamczyk also breaks down his economic outlook for 2023 and more. "Europe is an area of concern that we've been watching. It's a market that's been tougher for us," Adamczyk tells CNBC.
CNBC
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
CNBC
DOGE soars as Elon Musk buys Twitter, and Wall Street crypto adoption accelerates: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at the rise of Wall Street investments in crypto and what it means for the industry built on decentralization.
CNBC
There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
"I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC. Central banks, led by the Fed, acted too late on inflation and will now "overtighten," leading to "a lot of pain," he added.
Comments / 0