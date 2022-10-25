13th Street BBQ gave me a plate so big, I couldn’t finish it all. Here’s what I ordered

Speaking with people around town about barbecue for the past couple weeks, one restaurant kept coming up: 13th Street BBQ .

When I walked in through the doors of the restaurant the smell of smoky BBQ filled the restaurant as people lined up to get their fix.

Being a rather large individual, I typically always order one of the biggest items on the menu. So, I decided to order the large BBQ platter combo which comes with one medium side, or two small sides, and a drink.

I ordered a medium Brunswick stew and felt hungry enough to order an extra medium potato salad. Had I known that my eyes would be bigger than my stomach I would’ve refrained, but the potato salad was worth stuffing myself for.

The plate I was given reminded me of a mountain that not even Sir Edmund Hillary could climb. The BBQ alone was likely enough to fill an Alabama or Georgia offensive lineman. I topped the smoky BBQ off with their mustard-based sauce that definitely gave me a kick after a while.

As a lover of spicy foods and someone who has five different hot sauces in his fridge, it felt good to have something that could make me break a slight sweat. If you’re a fan of a sweeter and hickory flavor, they have a sauce that would be to your liking as well.

The Brunswick stew was unlike any I’ve had before and was a refreshing change. The earthy and hickory tasting stew with corn, BBQ and plenty of flavor warmed me up from the cold outside as fall finally seems to have found the area.

The potato salad was tangy with a hint of sweetness and was so filling I couldn’t finish it all given the Mount Everest of BBQ, eight ounces of stew, and two pieces of bread sopped in BBQ sauce that I threw down my gullet prior.

I washed it all down with an ice-cold Coca-Cola and left happy and so full I skipped dinner later that night.

Editor’s note: Ledger-Enquirer breaking news reporter Kelby Hutchison is our staff foodie and will occasionally write reviews of local restaurants. If you have a suggestion, e-mail him at khutchison@ledger-enquirer.com .