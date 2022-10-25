Read full article on original website
Related
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Calls on Legislators to Invest in Pennsylvania Youth
Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Middle school is a formative time for the youth of Chester County. What happens outside of the classroom matters just as much as what happens inside.
Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community
The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
Miss Pennsylvania Visits Downingtown Schools for National Bullying Prevention Month
Last week, Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Pennsylvania 2022, visited students at Downingtown Area School District for National Bullying Prevention Month, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News. Bainbridge visited both Lionville and Downingtown middle schools where she led school-wide conversations on the harmful effects of bullying. “I wish...
Parenthood Has Reshaped Days for West Chester Couple, To Their Ultimate Joy
Erin and Matt Smith, who live in West Chester, found parenthood has completely reshaped their days, but neither of them would have it any other way, writes Anndee Hochman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. When they first got together, the couple always knew they would have children, the only question was...
These Local Date Night Restaurants Offer Creative Tasting Menus
If you’re looking for the best date night restaurants, these local spots offer tasting menus for ease of ordering and the chance for chefs to show off their creativity, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While these popular places to eat in the Chester County area supply different...
U ROC Program Helps Undecided Young Adults Find a Clear Path to Their Future
U-ROC Leadership Steering Committee members (from left), Donna Northern, Boys & Girls Club of Chester; Dana Riker Jackson, Riker Opportunity Institute; Dane Yoder, Ernst & Young LLP; John Wilson, Drexel University; and Robert Givens, RG 360 Consulting. Some of us have known since childhood what we wanted to do “when...
Farmer Preserves Family Legacy by Shooting Horror Film at His Malvern Farm
Driven by the need to preserve his family legacy, Robert Lange, owner of Willisbrook Farm in Malvern, made a horror movie in which the sympathy lies with the murderous protagonist, writes Peter Crimmins for WHYY. Lange co-wrote and co-produced Hayride to Hell. The movie stars horror legends Kane Hodder, Jason...
Access Resources, Tips, and More at Chester County Library’s Job Fair Next Weekend
The Chester County Library provides programs on career topics with an emphasis on helping job seekers succeed in a dynamic economic environment. Join the library for an afternoon dedicated to helping you get a job at the job fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 PM – 4 PM.
WCU’s Free Jazz Concert in November Pays Tribute to Illustrious Alumni
West Chester University’s Wells School of Music faculty, staff, students, and alumni will come together to pay tribute to one of its most illustrious alumni: arranger, composer, educator, and publisher Robert Harry “Bob” Curnow ’63. A week-long celebration in honor of Curnow will culminate in a...
Chester County Food Bank Receives Support from Exton’s Bentley Systems for Meet the Need Challenge
Chester County Food Bank has announced a Meet the Need $200,000 Matching Gift Challenge from Bentley Systems. The Exton-based company will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated from Oct. 24, 2022, through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.
CCCBI’s Annual Awards Celebration to Honor Kim Brumbaugh of Brumbaugh Wealth Management
On Thursday, Nov. 3rd, the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry (CCCBI) will host its most prestigious event of the year, the 2022 Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. The 2022 Annual Awards Celebration is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and celebrates the accomplishments of the chamber over the past year, while honoring two incredible pillars in the community for their service. With Longwood Garden’s Conservatory – the jewel of Longwood – serving as the backdrop of the night’s festivities, it is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. This year’s celebration will also include an exclusive surprise unveiling during the event.
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1700s Farmhouse in a West Chester Suburban Neighborhood
A stunning historic farmhouse with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. The original Wiltshire Estate is on a cul-de-sac and offers the best of both worlds: a suburban neighborhood feel and nearness to West Chester with all the dining, shopping, and entertainment it has to offer.
Lionville Fire Company Honored with Exclusive Beer by Iron Hill Brewery
From left, Justin Low, Iron Hill Sr. Head Brewer, Deputy Chief Mike Holmes, President Mark Hull, Captain Mike Lam, Lieutenant Dan Chapman, Vice President Jim Jarvie, and Chief Mike Esterlis. The Lionville Fire Company and Iron Hill Brewery in Exton recently teamed up to create an exclusive beverage called Engine...
Student-Artist — Mentored by Young Entrepreneur’s Academy YEA! Philadelphia — Publishes Children’s Book
At only 15 years old, Chester County resident Elle Fox is already on her way to a successful creative arts career. This Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (West Chester) student has already written, illustrated, and published a 2022 children’s book, Meatball and Birdie. It’s a story that resonates with Fox....
Annual Halloween Ball at Chester County History Center Only Days Away
Chester County History Center (CCHC) will hold its 4th Annual Halloween Ball on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event, Le Cirque, is themed after the circus and seeks to evoke childhood memories, nostalgia, wondrous experiences, and how they are integral to our personal history. Enjoy signature cocktails and fine...
‘We’re in This World Together’: Lights Festival in Coatesville Draws Thousands of Visitors
Thousands of people from all over the East Coast gathered on a 50-acre horse farm outside of Coatesville for the Lights Festival, writes Tom Kretchmer for 6ABC. Many wrote a personal message on their paper lantern to loved ones and then released it into the night sky. Some lit up...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union to Give Away Complimentary Tickets to CCHC’s Halloween Ball
Benchmark Federal Credit Union wants to send two people to the Chester County History Center’s Fourth Annual Halloween Ball on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 PM. As part of its sponsorship of the event, the only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County is entitled to two tickets (a total value of $250) that it would like to give away to the first person who e-mails his/her interest to Rebecca Worthington, Vice President of Marketing, at worthingtonr@benchmarkfcu.net.
Chester County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College
Image via Ursinus College. Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with VISTA Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0