On Thursday, Nov. 3rd, the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry (CCCBI) will host its most prestigious event of the year, the 2022 Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. The 2022 Annual Awards Celebration is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and celebrates the accomplishments of the chamber over the past year, while honoring two incredible pillars in the community for their service. With Longwood Garden’s Conservatory – the jewel of Longwood – serving as the backdrop of the night’s festivities, it is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. This year’s celebration will also include an exclusive surprise unveiling during the event.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO