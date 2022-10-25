ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Nothing Cryptic about It: Edgewood Cemetery Art Fair and Cleanup Beautified Graves and United the Community

The cleanup of Edgewood Cemetery in Pottstown was accompanied by an art fair and outside music. Edgewood Historic Cemetery’s Art Fair and Cleanup event on Oct. 22 welcomed about 20 vendors who sold handcrafted wares, as well as about 25 volunteers who tackled autumn groundskeeping projects such as weeding overgrown crypts and planting flowers.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Chester County Food Bank Receives Support from Exton’s Bentley Systems for Meet the Need Challenge

Chester County Food Bank has announced a Meet the Need $200,000 Matching Gift Challenge from Bentley Systems. The Exton-based company will match dollar-for-dollar all monetary contributions donated from Oct. 24, 2022, through the end of the year, up to $200,000. The challenge is a focused call to action for local businesses, groups, and organizations to join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CCCBI’s Annual Awards Celebration to Honor Kim Brumbaugh of Brumbaugh Wealth Management

On Thursday, Nov. 3rd, the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry (CCCBI) will host its most prestigious event of the year, the 2022 Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. The 2022 Annual Awards Celebration is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross and celebrates the accomplishments of the chamber over the past year, while honoring two incredible pillars in the community for their service. With Longwood Garden’s Conservatory – the jewel of Longwood – serving as the backdrop of the night’s festivities, it is guaranteed to be an unforgettable evening. This year’s celebration will also include an exclusive surprise unveiling during the event.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Benchmark Federal Credit Union to Give Away Complimentary Tickets to CCHC’s Halloween Ball

Benchmark Federal Credit Union wants to send two people to the Chester County History Center’s Fourth Annual Halloween Ball on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 PM. As part of its sponsorship of the event, the only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County is entitled to two tickets (a total value of $250) that it would like to give away to the first person who e-mails his/her interest to Rebecca Worthington, Vice President of Marketing, at worthingtonr@benchmarkfcu.net.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County Leadership: Robyn Hannigan, President, Ursinus College

Image via Ursinus College. Robyn Hannigan, President of Ursinus College, spoke with VISTA Today about frequently moving as a child and making new friends through sports and music. She also told how, although she struggled academically, she worked night shifts at a hospital to put herself through college at the College of New Jersey, where she met professors who saw her potential.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
