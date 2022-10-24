ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

Daily Voice

Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick

A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Morristown Minute

Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains

Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen adopts new regulations for construction and vehicle repair work hours

North Bergen has revised its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done. The commissioners present voted unanimously to do so at the October 26 meeting, after it was introduced on October 12.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206

A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
railernews.org

Students discuss road construction in Newton

A fixture of living in Newton is undeniably the constant passthrough of trains. New Newtonians quickly get used to the perpetual train whistles and long train lines, whether they like it or not. However, in July, a rivaling inconvenience appeared that encompasses the whole town. The placement of traffic cones...
NEWTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man faces credit card theft, drug charges following traffic stop in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop last week in Byram Township. On October 17, an officer observed a vehicle fail to keep right while traveling on Route 206. The officer then stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, who was identified as Dominick J. Fernandez of Andover, it was determined that he was driving while having a suspended license, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsonvalleypress.com

Orange County Was Awarded Two Grants

GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded the County $149,980 through its Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Grant Program. In addition, the State awarded Orange County Fire Services $141,2000 through...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
roi-nj.com

Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall

Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)

A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
PARAMUS, NJ
WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rebuilding park trail system in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will begin the reconstruction of a trail system in Pike County. The system is located at Childs Park within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The park, with several waterfalls, had trails, boardwalks, bridges, historic buildings,...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA

