FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Kadrolsha Ona Carole to Appear at Chiller Theatre Hilton Parsippany, NJ Oct. 28th. - 30th.ES NEWS PRParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Holiday Donations Needed for Local Senior CitizensProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Donations Needed to Feed Hundreds of Families at ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick
A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris Plains
Monday, November 7, 2022, 10 AM - 2 PM, Mobile DMV comes to Morris Plains, providing REAL ID, renewal, registration, and more services.Morristown Minute. November 7th from 10 AM to 2 PM, by appointment only, a mobile DMV will renew driver licenses and registrations, provide REAL IDs, and more.
North Bergen adopts new regulations for construction and vehicle repair work hours
North Bergen has revised its work hours regulations for construction and other types of work that may be noisy or intrusive. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an amended ordinance regulating hours during which certain work may be done. The commissioners present voted unanimously to do so at the October 26 meeting, after it was introduced on October 12.
Cops Find 13 Credit Cards Owned By 5 Different People On Sussex County Man Stopped On Rt. 206
A Sussex County man stopped for a Route 206 traffic violation was later arrested for having 13 credit cards belonging to five different people, authorities said. Dominick J. Fernandez was charged with credit card theft, possession of a prescription drug, open container of alcohol, fictitious registration, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Byram Township Police said in a release on Friday, Oct. 28.
railernews.org
Students discuss road construction in Newton
A fixture of living in Newton is undeniably the constant passthrough of trains. New Newtonians quickly get used to the perpetual train whistles and long train lines, whether they like it or not. However, in July, a rivaling inconvenience appeared that encompasses the whole town. The placement of traffic cones...
wrnjradio.com
Man faces credit card theft, drug charges following traffic stop in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop last week in Byram Township. On October 17, an officer observed a vehicle fail to keep right while traveling on Route 206. The officer then stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, who was identified as Dominick J. Fernandez of Andover, it was determined that he was driving while having a suspended license, police said.
NBC New York
Leaky Truck Spawns 23-Vehicle Pileup on NY Thruway; 7 Hurt in Rush Hour Chaos
A leaky tractor-trailer was to blame for a 23-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Westchester County early Wednesday, creating massive traffic backlogs at the height of the morning rush that likely made thousands late, New York State Police say. Troopers responding to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 north in...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Orange County Was Awarded Two Grants
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded the County $149,980 through its Technical Rescue and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Grant Program. In addition, the State awarded Orange County Fire Services $141,2000 through...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
roi-nj.com
Fantastic Sams takes new lease at Hillsborough Mall
Fantastic Sams salon has negotiated a new lease at Amwell Mall in Hillsborough, Larken Associates said. Located just off Route 206 in the heart of Somerset County, Amwell Mall is a highly visible, recently renovated 35,398-square-foot shopping center with a range of retail, office and medical spaces. The property is...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DUI in crash that injured motorcyclist in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Middlesex County man was charged after a crash on September 25 that left a motorcyclist injured in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 25, at around 12:36 a.m., an officer was in the area of the Route 202/31 circle when the...
roi-nj.com
New Dunkin Donuts coming to Paramus (on Route 17)
A 2,000-square-foot Dunkin Donuts (with a drive-thru) has been approved for 137 Route 17 S., it was announced this week. The store will go on a 0.62-acre lot that was acquired by RT 17 DEV LLC, according to NAI James E. Hanson. Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the buyer and the seller, RT 17 & Gertrude Paramus LP, in the transaction.
$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
Rebuilding park trail system in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — The National Park Service announced Tuesday that it will begin the reconstruction of a trail system in Pike County. The system is located at Childs Park within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. The park, with several waterfalls, had trails, boardwalks, bridges, historic buildings,...
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus
PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
