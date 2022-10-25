Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald
Marquise Goodwin, his wife bulled through 2 unfathomable years to get this Seahawks chance
Marquise Goodwin has a cherished friend on the Seahawks. Their bond is tighter than most NFL teammates. Quandre Diggs has been with Goodwin and his wife from college-dorm life, into the NFL — and through devastating tragedies. “We sit by each other on the bench, and we (are) just...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Tri-City Herald
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
DK Metcalf’s status remains what it’s been all week. The Seahawks listed their star wide receiver as questionable Friday for first-place Seattle’s home game against the 6-1 New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday (channel 13, 1:25 p.m.). Metcalf did not practice this week. He watched...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 8: Odds, Line, Preview
Well-rested and healthy after their bye week, the Vikings are set to go for their fifth consecutive victory on Sunday. Standing in their way are the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who struggled for much of the first six weeks but put up 42 points against the Saints two Thursdays ago. Although...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Vs. Cowboys Fantasy and Betting Forecast
View the original article to see embedded media. If you're a fantasy football owner, the trade of Robert Quinn doesn't cause the impact a receiver deal does. Still, there are ramifications. In this Bears and Cowboys game on Sunday impact is one anyone who has Dak Prescott, Cowboys receivers or running back Tony Pollard can appreciate.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Make Moves; Cracraft Out for Detroit Game
The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver River Cracraft when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Cracraft was added to the injury report Saturday with a neck injury and was ruled out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Dolphins also announced that...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Workout Four Wide Receivers Following Ja’Marr Chase Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team brought in Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden and JeVonta Payton to work out after finding out that Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple games. Chase is dealing with a...
Tri-City Herald
‘Living Fast’: Sammy Watkins Recalling ‘Mistakes’ as Packers Visit Buffalo Bills
Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills invested a great deal in Sammy Watkins, believing that he was a special talent. And now, Watkins, now with the Green Bay Packers, is expressing excitement about his Sunday night return to Orchard Park. “I just can’t wait to get there,” Watkins said....
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
Tri-City Herald
No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
Tri-City Herald
What’s Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?
View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes actions really do speak more loudly than words. Consider the New York Giants and their decision to trade Kadarius Toney, their disappointing first-round pick from last year. The Giants currently aren't exactly overflowing with top-shelf talent at receiver after losing Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury and having their supposed No. 1 receiver, Kenny Golladay, currently sidelined with a knee injury, once again fail to get untracked.
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Tri-City Herald
Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens
Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving
View the original article to see embedded media. With another dominant performance, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led his team to victory on Thursday night over the Miami Heat. Finishing the game with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Curry closed the Heat out with some big shots down the stretch, including an incredible three following a flurry of moves against Tyler Herro.
Tri-City Herald
Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?
In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
