ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
Tri-City Herald

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Bears Vs. Cowboys Fantasy and Betting Forecast

View the original article to see embedded media. If you're a fantasy football owner, the trade of Robert Quinn doesn't cause the impact a receiver deal does. Still, there are ramifications. In this Bears and Cowboys game on Sunday impact is one anyone who has Dak Prescott, Cowboys receivers or running back Tony Pollard can appreciate.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Make Moves; Cracraft Out for Detroit Game

The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver River Cracraft when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Cracraft was added to the injury report Saturday with a neck injury and was ruled out. View the original article to see embedded media. The Dolphins also announced that...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Workout Four Wide Receivers Following Ja’Marr Chase Injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals worked out four wide receivers on Saturday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The team brought in Dede Westbrook, Dazz Newsome, Victor Bolden and JeVonta Payton to work out after finding out that Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss multiple games. Chase is dealing with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke Could Be Fun, Chaotic Matchup

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake chats with David Harrison of the Locked On Commanders podcast for the latest installment of "Crossover Thursdays." The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday. It's not Matt Ryan vs. Carson Wentz like we originally thought but Sam Ehlinger vs. Taylor Heinicke could be much more fun. Can the Colts' big tight ends and outside receivers have success against Washington? Plus, why this game could be anywhere from a low-scoring struggle to a shootout.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

No Downplaying Armstead’s Importance

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead has an argument as the team’s most important player. Although he doesn’t lead the NFL in a major category like Tyreek Hill does (receiving yards), Armstead’s impact can be felt throughout the team. “I mean, Terron brings an impact to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tri-City Herald

What’s Next for Giants Following Kadarius Toney Trade?

View the original article to see embedded media. Sometimes actions really do speak more loudly than words. Consider the New York Giants and their decision to trade Kadarius Toney, their disappointing first-round pick from last year. The Giants currently aren't exactly overflowing with top-shelf talent at receiver after losing Sterling Shepard to a season-ending ACL injury and having their supposed No. 1 receiver, Kenny Golladay, currently sidelined with a knee injury, once again fail to get untracked.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More

View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Buccaneers’ Shaquil Barrett Suffers Injury Against Baltimore Ravens

Holding a lead at halftime the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't perfect, but were certainly in a position to take some momentum. But after punting the ball on their first drive of the second half, the Bucs' defense found themselves against the ropes quickly. Following gains of 25, 11, and 7...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving

View the original article to see embedded media. With another dominant performance, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry led his team to victory on Thursday night over the Miami Heat. Finishing the game with 33 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, Curry closed the Heat out with some big shots down the stretch, including an incredible three following a flurry of moves against Tyler Herro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Is Owner Sheila Hamp Running the Detroit Lions Correctly?

In a rare media session, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Hamp addressed the media in order to acknowledge the struggles of the team and to report on her assessment of the team's rebuilding efforts. Through 23 games, the Lions are 4-18-1 under the watch of general manger Brad Holmes and...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy