BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Six Lions’ Den members turn themselves in to the Palestinian Authority
Six members of Nablus-based terror group Lions’ Den, including its leader, Mahmoud al-Banna, have turned themselves in to the Palestinian Authority and have been placed in protective custody in Jericho, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Another 15 members of the group are in talks with P.A. security forces regarding...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF nabs terrorist stabber
A 55-year-old Israeli man was severely wounded in a stabbing attack Tuesday afternoon in a community in Samaria. The terrorist stabbed the Israeli civilian and then fled. Israel Defense Forces personnel administered first aid and then quickly transported the victim, who was conscious, to a hospital for additional care. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister to meet Erdogan in Turkey
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, according to a statement from Gantz’s office. Gantz arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, marking the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to the country in more than a decade.
Decapitated body of high school teacher found at Myanmar school with ominous warning nearby: "I will be back"
The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to...
Iranian enforces open fire on 'schoolgirls' as regime prepares for crackdown on Kurdish protesters: report
The Iranian regime is reportedly planning a crackdown on protesters in the city of Sanandaj, a center of unrest. The IRGC allegedly fired on "schoolgirls" protesting.
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
Business Insider
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
A police chief said, "some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals."ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern...
Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort
NANJUA, Mozambique (AP) — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. In a sprawl of dilapidated tents and thatched huts around Nanjua, a small town in the southern part of Cabo Delgado province, several hundred families are seeking safety from the violence. They say their conditions are bleak and food assistance is meager but they’re afraid to return home because of continuing violence by the rebels who are now going by the name Islamic State Mozambique Province. More than 1.000 miles south, however, government officials in the capital Maputo are saying the insurgency is under control and are encouraging the displaced to return to their homes and energy companies to resume their projects.
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Ahead of the elections, a massive escalation in Palestinian terror
What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Three suspected Lions’ Den terrorists among 18 arrested in overnight raids
Israeli security forces arrested three suspected members of the Lions’ Den terror group during a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria overnight Tuesday, according to the Israeli military. One of the suspects was identified as Muhammad al-Nabulsi, the brother of terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, killed by Israeli forces in August.
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
The Jewish Press
IDF Soldiers Attacked by Jewish Rioters in Samaria
The IDF reported Thursday that Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria attacked Palestinian Authority Arabs – and IDF soldiers – in violence aimed at protesting the near-constant shooting and stone-throwing attacks by their Arab neighbors. The Jewish rioters hurled rocks at Arab vehicles and shops in the Palestinian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Cleveland Jewish News
Facing Iranian cyber attacks, Albanian premier meets Israeli cyber chief
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama met on Monday in Jerusalem with the director general of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, Gaby Portnoy. The two discussed Iranian cyberattacks against Albania, which have led it to sever ties with the Islamic Republic in September. Iran-Albania ties had been strained since 2014, when...
