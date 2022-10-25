Read full article on original website
How are Uniglo.io And Fantom Similar, And Why Both Remain Censor Proof By Crypto Regulation
Bankruptcies and frozen accounts have filled headlines in recent months. Somewhat a natural occurrence during bear markets as businesses with unsustainable models are washed away, but having total autonomy over assets remains the central point in owning cryptocurrencies. Uniglo.io and Fantom are censorship-proof and decentralized projects that crypto regulation cannot...
ETH Breaches $1,500 Level As Ethereum Adds Over $20 Billion To Its Market Cap
Ethereum (ETH), regarded by the crypto community as the “king of altcoins,” is finally being talked about in a positive way after being the recipient of negative criticisms as it failed to capitalize on its loudly-hyped “merge” update. After all, following the bullish momentum that propelled...
Crypto Market Update: Polygon (MATIC) and Tron (TRX) Both Lose to The Hideaways (HDWY) Despite Gains
The crypto market pumped on Tuesday and there were many winners. These recent changes in the Polygon (MATIC) price and Tron (TRX) price has left investors with gains to and The Hideaways (HDWY) claim interest from various investors, causing them to dig deeper into such updates. Polygon (MATIC) Gains Growing...
Bitget and b-cube.ai to enter a Strategic Partnership
Victoria, Seychelle – AI trading bot marketplace, b-cube.ai (“b-cube”), and leading global crypto exchange, Bitget, announces today entering a strategic partnership to integrate b-cube’s AI trading bot with Bitget’s trading platform. The strategic partnership will benefit users of both platforms. Bitget provides competitive trading circumstances...
LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...
XT.COM Lists Plugin (PLI) in the Main & Web3 Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLI on its platform in the Main & Web3 zone and both the PLI/USDT and PLI/BTC trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-10-29 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit PLI for trading at...
LBank Exchange Will List HANSANCOIN (HSC) on October 27, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HANSANCOIN (HSC) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HSC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. Providing a virtual...
Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year
The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token
Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
Snowfall Protocol vs. PancakeSwap and Axie Infinity – What Are The Experts Recommending!
As the state of the world economy continues to deteriorate, more prospective traders are shifting focus to the burgeoning and publicly recognized phenomena of crypto trading. The market has effectively demonstrated its iron throughout the years. Although the bears now have total control of the market, the highly profitable nature of the market still offers the possibility of substantial yields and returns. It is understandable that not everyone has the resources to enter the market and immediately go for big projects like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH); instead, some may choose to invest their hard-earned money or begin with a one-hundred-dollar investment in a project that is comparatively cheap and they believe it has the potential to take off and offer higher returns. Our market experts thus present a comparison between projects we feel have the possibility of beating all odds following the current market conditions and providing significant earnings to aid novice traders. Fasten your seatbelts as we’re about to embark on a deep topic dive.
Next-Gen Passive Income Tokens: Oryen (ORY), Pancakeswap (CAKE), And Cardano (ADA)
Earning passive income with cryptocurrencies is nothing new. Since digital currencies infiltrated the finance world, many entrepreneurs have purchased and held coins and tokens to store value and grow their capital. However, as the market evolves and makes yield-making more challenging, the next generation of passive income tokens is coming to light, and it includes Oryen (ORY), Pancakeswap (CAKE), and Cardano (ADA).
Stellar, The Sandbox And Big Eyes Coin – Why You Should Get These Cryptos Today
You may be forgiven for thinking that all the doom and gloom surrounding the “crypto winter” has resulted in a complete shutdown of the industry. If a market loses more than two trillion dollars in valuation, it is difficult to be optimistic about its chances of survival. However, that’s not the case at all with cryptocurrency.
Meta’s Reality Labs Reports $3.6 Billion In Losses, When Will It End?
Meta (formerly Facebook) officially declared its entry into the metaverse space last year with the Reality Labs division. Its announcement had understandably triggered the popularity of metaverse projects and their tokens during this time, as a lot went on to rally to billions of dollars in market cap. However, while Meta had been able to trigger positive growth for other metaverse projects, it has been unable to do so for itself as it reports another quarter of massive losses.
Will A Bankruptcy Of Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Impact The Price?
The largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in the U.S. by hash rate and mining fleet, Core Scientific (CORZ), issued a bankruptcy warning in a filing with the SEC on Oct. 26. Shortly thereafter, the stock took a nosedive. The stock plummeted from $1.02 to $0.22. While the CORZ stock was trading at $10.43 at the beginning of the year, it is now down 97% year-to-date.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Clears Key Resistance; Here Is Why $0.1 Is On The Cards
DOGE’s price shows strength as it bounces from a downtrend range as price rallied to a high of $0.085 with eyes set on $0.1. DOGE could rally more if the price breaks and closes above $0.1 with good volume, as the price of DOGE looks bullish now. DOGE’s price...
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
Learn How To Earn Daily Income With Oryen Network, Pancakeswap And Fantom
If you want to earn an income every day from your crypto investments, you need to consider picking a passive earning token. By staking your crypto tokens on specific platforms, you can enjoy rewards and gains every day, which compound massively over time to bring you huge returns on your investments.
IMPT Presale Enters Stage 2 As $10.8M Raised in 23 Days
A new cryptocurrency token aiming to reduce carbon emissions from the atmosphere – IMPT, has just sold out stage 1 of its presale round in just over 3 weeks. After raising over $10.8 million, its first round target, this hotly-awaited new cryptocurrency token is now available to purchase during its second presale round.
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
